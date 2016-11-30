2016.11.30 Ticket

Dubbed the “mint goddess of indie music,” due to her mint-colored hair, singer-songwriter Echae Kang is holding a concert on Christmas Day at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts. Kang, who is known for her voice that goes well on top of the classical sound of her violin, will offer a “dreamlike” Christmas this year. See MUSIC, left. [PRIVATE CURVE]

[MUSIC]Singer-songwriter Echae Kang surprised many with her recent solo album “Radical Paradise.” Listeners were enthralled by the harmony Kang’s dreamlike voice formed with the classical sound of the violin. Kang is a graduate of Berklee College of Music, showing prominent works that range diverse genres from classics to jazz. Her music has been well received among listeners, with one of her songs having marched up to third place in the K-IndieChart, a music chart for indie music.The concert is to be accompanied by jazz pianist Yoon Seok-cheol and bandoneon player Koh Sang-ji, providing the audience a chance to enjoy live music realized through diverse instruments and Kang’s unique music world.The concert starts at 7 p.m.Tickets cost 45,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8The Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra (BRSO), one of the top symphony orchestras in Germany, is making a visit to Seoul with its long-time collaborator Mariss Jansons. Jansons is a much acclaimed conductor, recognized for his profound contributions to the Dutch music world. For BRSO, the upcoming show marks the orchestra’s third performance in Seoul.The program for each of the two days is not the same. On Dec. 4, it will consist of “Violin Concerto” by Beethoven and “Firebird Suite No. 3 (1945)” by Stravinsky.The former, accompanied by soloist Gil Shaham, is special in that this will be a rare chance to listen to Shaham play Beethoven. Shaham has recorded over 30 albums so far, but not yet a violin concerto by Beethoven. On Dec. 5, “Symphony No. 100 ‘Military’” by Haydn and “Alpine Symphony” by R. Strauss will be played.The performance starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday and 8 p.m. on Monday.Tickets range from 25,000 won ($21.18) to 300,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5The famous boys’ choir is visiting Korea to give a warm Christmas concert.The repertoire for the Korean audience will consist of classical masterpieces like “Ave Maria” by Giulio Caccini, French chanson medleys, folk songs from various nations, famous musical numbers and Christmas carols, among others.The boys’ choir is gaining more and more popularity through their active overseas tours, performing in Switzerland, Germany, Japan, Russia, China and Taiwan, among others, in 2016 alone.The choir welcomes the audience to greet the end of the year with the singers’ beautiful harmony. The choir will tour across the country, starting from Yonsei University’s 100th Anniversary Memorial Hall on Dec. 8, then stopping at cities like Seongju, Busan, Yongin, Ulju and Gimpo, before ending it with two concerts at the Seoul Arts Center.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 33,000 won to 110,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5The so-called national R&B diva Park Jung-hyun, also known as Lena Park, is returning to the stage to celebrate the end of the year.For the past few years, Park has held annual year-end concerts with different male artists such as YB, Kim Bum-soo, Fly to the Sky, and many more. This year, however, she has organized a solo concert.Despite the fact that almost two decades have passed since its release, the songs on her album “Piece,” like “P.S. I Love You” and “My Day,” live on, touching the hearts of many listeners.The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 88,000 won to 143,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Yuhki Kuramoto is once again ready to celebrate the holiday season with Christmas carols played on the piano. Every year since its first show in 2009, “Yuhki Kuramoto & Friends” has been one of the most popular ways for Korean families, friends and couples to get into the holiday mood.This year, violinist Shin Zia and pianist Ji will join the stage to add to his soft melodies.Shin will be performing “The Lark Ascending” by Ralph Vaughan Williams along as well as a duet with Kuramoto. Ji is to play “Rhapsody in Blue” by George Gershwin. The Korea Coop Orchestra will also be sharing the stage with the three musicians.The concert will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 33,000 won to 120,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Singer-songwriter Jang Beom-june is getting ready to warm up audiences’ hearts through his year-end concert.Along with his solo activities, Jang is also a member of the band Busker Busker, which is famous for its grand hit “Cherry Blossom Ending,” a song that captures the atmosphere of spring.Jang has held a total of 24 shows this year, all of which were sold out. Drawing in a total of 25,000 fans, Jang has been much acclaimed for his well-made performances, and will wrap up this glorious year with a final show.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 88,000 won to 99,000 won.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 3The nine-time Grammy Award winning rock band Metallica is commencing their Asian tour in Seoul, marking four years since their latest performance in the country in 2013. The comeback is in celebration of their newest album, “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” which was released on Nov. 18.The band was formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield, and has grown into one of the most influential and commercially successful rock bands in history. When Metallica held a concert in Antarctica, it even earned itself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first act to play on all seven continents within a year.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 165,000 won.Guil Station, line No. 1, exit 2[THEATER]The popular Shakespeare play “Pericles” is coming to the stage. Its director, Yang Jung-ung, is famous for having worked on a number of Shakespeare pieces, such as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Twelfth Night” and “Romeo and Juliet.”Director Yang’s “Pericles” had its premiere last year, and was awarded the Production Prize at the Shakespeare Awards in the same year.Pericles, Prince of Tyre, goes through numerous obstacles, which begins with going to the city of Antioch to gain the princess’ heart, which is only possible through solving the riddle given by King Antiochus. Ones who fail to give the right answer are executed right away. Pericles, however, soon finds out that the whole thing was a trap - even if he succeeds in solving the riddle, bigger danger awaits.The performance starts at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and at 3 p.m. on weekends and Wednesdays.The performance for Nov. 16 starts at 3 p.m.There is no show on Mondays, Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 60,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Three choreographers from the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre (Park Su-jeong, Kang Hwan-gyu and Lee Jin-young) are each helming unique collaborative performances this winter.Park is to open up the stage by featuring actress Han Ye-ri in a traditional Korean dance performance under the name of “To the Woman who Passed By.”The stage will feature stories about women’s diverse roles, ranging from being a girl, a mother, a lover or a wife, among others.Spectators will be able to indulge in the art of traditional Korean dance, along with the actress’ passion for dance.“Beyond Lethe” closes the show, with Lee featuring the technique of dyeing. As fabrics change colors alongside the dancers on stage, the dyeing process becomes a part of the dance.The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.Tickets cost 20,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Commemorating the 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare, who’s considered one of the greatest writers in the English language and the world’s preeminent dramatist, the Korea National Opera is performing one of his most celebrated pieces, “Romeo and Juliet.”The performance is directed by Elijah Moshinsky, who’s acclaimed for his ability to deeply inspect characters and realize them in the sincerest way. The stage and costume are designed by Richard Hudson, who is well known for designing the stage for the musical “The Lion King.” Inspired from the architecture and paintings from the 15th-century Renaissance, the stage is colored in cobalt blue and decorated with only the essentials, aiming to create a simple stage where performers and the audience can concentrate on the feelings of love the show creates. Choreographer Terry John Bates adds beauty to the stage with his detailed choreography.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and at 3 p.m. on weekends.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 150,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5The Universal Ballet and the Korea National Ballet are back with “The Nutcracker,” a traditional Christmas performance that cannot be missed.“The Nutcracker,” composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, premiered in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and has been loved since then as a Christmas ballet for the past 124 years.The Universal Ballet premiered the piece in 1986, and performances of the piece have sold out every year for the past 30 years.The performance starts at 4 and 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 and 6 p.m. on Sundays. There is no performance on Mondays.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 150,000 won.Achasan Station, line No. 5, exit 4Korea National Ballet: Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterDec. 17-25: The Korea National Ballet is also presenting “The Nutcracker” in its version that is adapted from the ballet choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich. He worked as the art director of Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater from 1964 to 1995.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and at 2 and 6 p.m. on weekends. There is no performance on Monday.Tickets range from 5,000 won to 90,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization. Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.