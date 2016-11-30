[NEW RELEASE] SG WANNABE

When the group made its debut 13 years ago, SG Wannabe stole many listeners’ hearts with their soft, deep voices. Their sweet and mellow songs have always lingered in people’s ears, arousing memories and even bringing tears to their eyes.After a gap of 15 months, SG Wannabe is back with its new mini-album “Our Days.” The album has five songs including its lead single “I’m Missing You.” SG Wannabe members wrote the words and melodies of the songs, adding to fan’s excitement for the group’s comeback.The joy and agony of love have always been one of the main themes of SG Wannabe’s songs. Perhaps they are the feelings that we don’t easily show our loved ones, which is the reason why listeners have kept SG Wannabe songs on their playlists.The calm mood of “I’m Missing You” suits the chilly winter wind blowing through our hair these days, as the group sing of a past love who has always remained by their side during the coldest times.By Shon Ji-hye