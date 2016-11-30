Understanding Trump-style (국문)

Lately, reporters have been grappling with two challenges: predicting Donald Trump’s next move and understanding Park Geun-hye’s psychology.
The latter is nearly impossible, so I have tried the former. Trump is certainly not a bookworm, but when asked what his favorite books were, he answered with “The Art of the Deal” and “Surviving at the Top.” This is a Trump-like answer, as they are his autobiographies. He meant to say the books contain his philosophy and style. According to the two books, the core Trump characteristics are to confuse, disguise, take the lead and get 90 percent of what’s asked for.
For example, when Trump was developing casinos in Atlantic City, his real goal was making partnerships. However, his strategy was to pretend as if he intended to do business alone. He paid a sum in acquisition taxes and started construction. But his tactic was to go slow. It was bait to lure in Holiday Hotel Group, and the plan was successful. To pretend that construction was already in progress, he brought in heavy machinery and intimidated. In the end, the hotel made up for the price of land and construction that Trump had already paid. With just 10 percent effort, Trump could get half of the casino’s earnings.
Last week, Trump visited the headquarters of The New York Times, a prelude to his administration style. Early in the morning on the day of the visit, he tweeted that he was canceling the visit. The New York Times panicked. Then he demanded to have the first part closed-door and the second part public. He never intended to cancel the visit. Trump completely played The Times and gave a few scoops favorable to him as gifts.
With the confusion and distraction, he sacrificed 10 percent, but in visiting the headquarters of the archenemy, he gained 90 percent and improved his image.
What does Trump’s behavior suggest to Korea? We need to plan how to deal with Trump-style negotiation. Korea will lose for sure if we don’t study him. We need to be as observant as a tiger and as careful as a cow. First, we need to come up with a basic strategy and tactic and how to benefit if we have to negotiate. Hasty dealing will only get Korea caught in Trump’s trap. It won’t help Korea’s national interest or status.
That’s why the Korean lawmakers and government officials flocking to Washington, D.C. and New York almost every week are worrisome. It is understandable that they were surprised by Trump’s victory and want to inquire. However, they can achieve nothing by meeting with Trump’s distant friends or pro-Korea figures and reiterating how Korea has been paying a big portion of defense costs or asking if the free trade agreement be reconsidered. In fact, they are actually doing harm. Trump and his core aides must be watching them and laughing. “They are so agitated and vulnerable even before the negotiation. We might get not just 90 percent but 100 percent from them.”
JoongAng Ilbo, Nov. 29, Page 30
*The author is the Washington bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM HYUN-KI
요즘 너무 힘든 게 두 가지 있다고 한다. 하나는 도널드 트럼프 향후 행보 맞추기, 또 하나는 박근혜 대통령 정신세계 읽기다.
후자는 정말 힘든 것 같아 전자에 도전해 본다. 독서를 즐기지 않는 트럼프가 선거전 당시 "내가 좋아하는 책이 두 권 있다"고 말해 솔깃했다. '협상의 기술','정상에서 살아남기'. 좋아하는 책이 자기 자서전이라니 트럼프스럽다. 하지만 그만큼 자신의 철학과 스타일이 정확히 담겨있다는 뜻일 게다.
두 권의 책 속에 드러난 트럼프 스타일의 핵심은 '상대 교란→위장 및 기세 선점→90% 얻어내기'다.
이런 식이다. 애틀랜틱시티 카지노 개발을 하면서 트럼프의 진짜 목표는 동업이었다. 하지만 단독사업에 뜻이 있는 듯 밀어붙였다(전략).거액의 취득세를 물고 건물공사도 추진했다. 다만 천천히(전술). 홀리데이호텔그룹이 몸이 달아올라 달려들었다. 유인작전 성공이었다. 트럼프는 이미 공사가 많이 진척된 것처럼 위장하기 위해 수많은 건설 중장비들을 가져다 놓고 으름장을 놓았다(작전). 결국 호텔은 트럼프가 이미 지불한 토지구입 대금, 공사대금을 보전해줬다. 트럼프는 10% 정도의 수고만 하고 카지노 수익의 절반을 얻었다.
지난주 '앙숙'인 뉴욕타임스(NYT) 본사 방문 과정은 트럼프 국정 스타일의 예고편이다.
트럼프는 당일 새벽 트위터에 "방문을 취소한다"고 띄웠다. NYT는 패닉에 빠졌다. 그러더니 돌연 '1부 비공개, 2부 공개'를 조건으로 가겠다 했다. '취소'는 본심이 아니었던 게다. 트럼프는 NYT를 한마디로 갖고 놀았다. 그리곤 (트럼프에게 유리한) 특종 몇 개를 선물로 줬다. 상대방을 마음껏 혼란시키다 결국 10%(앙숙 본사 방문)를 희생하고 90%(자신의 이미지 향상)를 얻어냈다.
우리에게 시사하는 바는 무엇일까. '트럼프식 협상'에 대응하는 절도와 기술이다. 트럼프를 연구하지 않고 무지(無知), 무모(無謀), 무책(無策)으로 달려들면 백전백패다.
호시우보(虎視牛步). 호랑이처럼 날카로운 관찰력, 소처럼 신중한 행보가 필요할 때다. 지금은 먼저 우리의 기본전략과 전술을 어떻게 할 것인지, 설령 협상을 하게 된다면 어떤 반대급부를 얻어낼 지 궁리할 때다. 섣불리 달려들면 트럼프의 수에 말려들 뿐이다. 국익과 국격에도 도움이 안 된다.
그런 점에서 요즘 워싱턴과 뉴욕으로 거의 매주 물밀듯이 몰려들고 있는 국회의원들, 정부 대표단의 행태는 우려스럽다. '트럼프 대통령'에 깜짝 놀라 탐색에 나서고 싶은 마음이야 이해가 간다. 하지만 트럼프 변방 인사나 친한파 단골 인사 만나 "우리 방위비분담금 많이 내고 있거든요" "정말 한·미 FTA 손볼 건가요"라 하소연한들 달라질 게 없다. 아니 손해일 수 있다. 트럼프와 진짜 트럼프 핵심 측근들은 멀리서 지켜보며 훗훗 웃고 있을지 모른다. "협상도 하기 전에 몸만 잔뜩 달아올라 약세 보이며 달려들고 있는 모습이란. 이거 잘하면 90%가 아니라 100%도 얻어낼 수 있겠는걸."
김현기 워싱턴 총국장