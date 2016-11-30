More time for the textbook (국문)
The Education Ministry disclosed the authors and preliminary edited versions of the secondary school history textbooks rewritten under state guidance and administration while the president who had led the campaign is facing impeachment for power abuses and other excesses. Lee Joon-sik, education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs, said the government will gather public opinion until the middle of next month and decide whether to adopt the versions as textbooks for the new school semester in March. The Blue House maintains that the plan should go ahead.
We ordered several conditions when the government went ahead with state publication of history textbooks in October last year despite strong opposition. The authors should be unquestionably credible so that existing textbooks provided by private publishers and authored mostly by liberal and leftist scholars cannot raise any doubt, and the contents be written through lengthy study. The revised versions reinforced the ancient history section and made improvements in narratives in the modern history section. The dictatorial rules and pro-Japanese activities of early presidents Syngman Rhee and Park Chung Hee were described.
Still the procedures and details cannot win full public trust and legitimacy. Half of the 31 authors were close to Kim Jung-bae, president of the National Institute of Korean History that led the work. Just one was specialized in modern history. Most controversial is the description on the founding of the country. The textbook reads that the Republic of Korea — instead of the government of the Republic of Korea — was formally “established” on Aug. 15, 1948. The narrative could undermine the legitimacy of the ad hoc government in Shanghai during Japan’s colonization of the country and pardon the pro-Japanese forces.
Descriptions on the Park Chung Hee government also were unbalanced with its achievements given more positive sides than negative. The opposition and education community protested the textbook being biased towards Park’s father.
History books are for students, and what they need is not political wrangling but good quality texts. There is no reason to hand out controversial textbooks to 6,000 schools when the new school year begins in March. The government should allow more time to reexamine the state-administered version or have schools choose between the public and private textbooks to teach their students.
교육부가 어제 대통령 탄핵 정국 속에서 국정 역사교과서 현장 검토본과 집필진을 공개했다. 이준식 교육부 장관은 브리핑에서 "다음달 23일까지 국민 의견을 듣고 현장에 적용할 지 여부를 결정하겠다”고 밝혔다. 하지만 청와대는 "철회는 없다"는 입장이어서 혼란이 계속되고 있다.
우리는 정부가 지난해 10월 국정화를 강행할 때 우려를 표명하면서 몇 가지 주문을 했다. 좌편향과 자학사관이 들어 있는 현행 검정교과서가 꼼짝 못하도록 당대의 명망가를 필진으로 구성해, 충분한 시간을 갖고 최고의 콘텐트를 만들라는 것이었다. 검토본을 보니 상·고대사가 보강되고 근·현대사의 기술도 개선된 것은 평가할 만하다. 이승만·박정희 '독재'와 친일파 행적이 명시되고, 천안함 피격과 연평도 해전은 북한 도발이었다는 점도 명확히 했다.
하지만 절차와 내용면에선 국민의 신뢰와 정당성을 확보하지 못했다. '깜깜이'였던 31명의 필진 중 절반이 김정배 국사편찬위원장 개인 인맥으로 얽혀 있고 현대사 전공자가 단 1명인 것만 봐도 그렇다. 특히 건국절 논란은 최대 쟁점이다. 1948년 8월15일을 '대한민국 정부 수립’이 아닌 박근혜 대통령의 광복절 경축사 표현대로 '대한민국 수립'으로 바꿨다. 임시정부의 정통성을 훼손하고 친일파에게 면죄부를 준다는 비판이 나오는 이유다. 박정희 정부의 과(過)보다 경제성과 공(功)을 과도하게 쓴 것도 논란거리다. 당장 야당과 역사학계·교육감·시민단체·교원단체들은 "박정희 치적을 강조하는 박근혜 교과서를 폐기하라"며 반발했다.
학생에게 필요한 것은 이런 해묵은 정쟁이 아니라 사실(史實)에 근거한 고품격·고품질의 교과서다. 따라서 논란이 거센 국정교과서를 내년 3월에 전국 중·고교 6000곳에 밀어 넣을 명분이 없다. 국민에게 검증을 받으면서 현장 적용 시기를 유예하거나 국·검정을 혼용해 학교에 선택권을 돌려주는 방안, 문제가 여전한 검정교과서 개선 등 현실적인 대책이 시급하다. 이준식 장관은 좌고우면하지 말고 서둘러 후속 방안을 마련하기 바란다.