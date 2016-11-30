Mirae Asset shares ‘warm-hearted capitalism’

In conjunction with Korea’s memorial month of May, 50 staff members and executives from Mirae Asset Life Insurance visit Seoul National Cemetery to engage in volunteer work. [MIRAE ASSET LIFE INSURANCE]

Mirae Asset Life Insurance is making efforts to create a healthy society through social contribution activities under its slogan “fulfilling warm-hearted capitalism.”Based on the idea of “recognizing and practicing social responsibility,” one of the company’s core values, Mirae Asset Life Insurance’s charitable activities can be divided into three groups: talent development, social welfare and a culture of sharing.For talent development, the company is managing various scholarship programs through the Mirae Asset Park Hyeon Joo Foundation, supporting Korean students, foreign exchange students and those about to become global investment experts.As for social welfare, the foundation offers programs to children and teenagers from low-income families as well as those raised by single parents or grandparents. The foundation’s Book Project provides boxes of books to children, and the Global Cultural Exchange Program offers the opportunity to experience the history and culture of other countries.For four years, the Book Project has been providing books for children of low-income households as well as those living in isolated regions. Unlike other book-related support programs where children can only borrow books from libraries or social facilities, this project allows children to keep the books they want.And just as in 2015, the objective of this year’s corporate social responsibility campaign is “contribute together.”Every year, workers at Mirae Asset Life Insurance form 16 volunteer groups to participate in different sharing activities each month. Staff from the head office deliver gifts for the holidays, hand out lunches to senior citizens who live alone and help out with packaging at shelters.Workers from other branch offices nationwide have distributed free meals to locals and supported field activities for children with disabilities.Recently, in October, 30 staff members and executives of Mirae Asset Life Insurance visited Bamgol Village in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, to deliver 2,600 coal briquettes to residents to help get them through the winter.Mirae Asset Life Insurance also plans to fund a “Life Insurance Social Contribution Community” with other life insurance companies in December.BY YANG SE-YOUNG [yang.seyoung@joongang.co.kr]