Samsung C&T units in Jamwon-dong for sale

The Raemian Sinbanpo Riocent complex in Jamwon-dong, southern Seoul. [SAMSUNG C&T]

In November, Samsung C&T began selling apartment units in its Raemian Sinbanpo Riocent complex in Jamwon-dong, located in southern Seoul’s Seocho District. The apartment complex comprises six buildings, each with 32 floors above ground and three below for a total of 475 units in the entire development.Among them, 146 apartments are for sale: 28 A-type 59-square-meter (635-square-foot) units, 59 A-type 84-square-meter units, 28 B-type 84-square-meter units and 31 C-type 84-square-meter units.Quality transportation, education and welfare resources are available around the Raemian Sinbanpo Riocent complex. The Jamwon Han River Park is close by, making for a pleasant living environment. Residents can enjoy water sports near the river and use the park’s athletic facilities.Demand for apartments is expected to be high, as it is the last complex that Samsung C&T will be offering south of the river.The neighborhood of Jamwon-dong has excellent schools. Seoul Sindong Elementary School, Seoul Sindong Middle School and Hyundai Senior High School, one of the country’s most prestigious high schools, are all nearby.Raemian Sinbanpo Riocent residents will have convenient access to many parts of downtown Seoul via Olympic Expressway, Gangnam-daero and Hannam-daero. The apartment complex is also conveniently located near Jamwon Station and Sinsa Station, both on Seoul subway line No. 3, as well as a bus station with 22 different routes available.Residents can also enjoy shopping in trendy Garosu-gil in Sinsa-dong, Newcore Outlet and Kim’s Club Mart, all located within a 1-kilometer (0.5-mile) radius. The Gangnam branch of Shinsegae Department Store, Apgujeong branch of Hyundai Department Store, Famille Station and Express Bus Terminal shopping center are located within 2 kilometers.BY YANG SE-YOUNG [yang.seyoung@joongang.co.kr]