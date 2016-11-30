Kospi rises as foreign investors net-buy

Seoul’s main bourse was up for the third trading day on purchases by foreign investors Tuesday. Rising international oil prices and a strengthened won lifted investor sentiment.The Kospi closed at 1,978.39, up 0.26 points, or 0.01 percent from the previous trading day.Foreign investors net bought 141.3 billion won ($120.5 million) in shares, whereas institutional and retail investors stopped the index from climbing higher. Institutions net sold 143.8 billion won and retail investors 12.4 billion won.Middle and small-cap shares reversed Monday’s loss to add 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent each. On the other hand, large-cap shares, which gained Monday, slipped 0.1 percent.By sector, food and beverage shares were the strongest, rising 2.7 percent. Chemical shares went up by 1.5 percent, whereas retail lost 1.7 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics remained unchanged at 1,677,000 won. Affiliate Samsung C&T tumbled 8.63 percent to 127,000 won after the group announced that it would postpone organizational restructuring. Samsung SDS also lost 3.55 percent to 136,000 won.Shares related to China jumped after President Park’s official statement, as her possible stepping down could improve Korea’s relationship with China, which deteriorated after her government decided to deploy a U.S.-led anti-missile system. Cosmetics leader AmorePacific rose 5.56 percent to 341,500 won and rival LG Household and Health Care advanced 3.57 percent to 812,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq added 3.02 points, or 0.51 percent, from the previous day to close at 596.07.Entertainment shares leaped, as improved relations with China would be a positive factor for them. CJ E&M increased 3.19 percent to 58,300 won. SM soared 5.1 percent to 25,750 won and YG Entertainment pushed up 2.55 percent to 28,100 won.The Korean won strengthened 0.2 percent to 1168.5 against the dollar on Tuesday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index steadied after a two-day loss. Interest rates for Korean government bonds went down, with the three-year yield falling six basis points to 1.71 percent and the ten-year yield slipping one basis point to 2.14 percent.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, BLOOMBERG [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]