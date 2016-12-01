Go Ji-yong to join cast of KBS2’s ‘Superman’

A former member of the boy band Sechs Kies is set to join the cast of KBS2 reality show “The Return of Superman.”Go Ji-yong, a former singer who left show business when his group disbanded in 2000 is returning to television, according to show producers on Wednesday.“I’m always apologetic to my son since we are a working couple and have little free time,” said Go, who now works as a businessman. “Through this opportunity, I want to become a better father and build many memories for my son.”The former singer chose not to participate in the activities of the recently reunited boy band.Go said that he previously made a promise to fans that although he could not be part of the group, he would still try to meet them through another way, which was why he chose to be part of the television show instead.The producers said, “Many working fathers will be able to relate to Go, who also works during the weekdays and commits to parenting on weekends. We will properly represent the hardships of these fathers, who have little time to watch their children grow.”Go is married to actress Hur Yang-im and has a three year old son. The family will begin filming sometime this month.By Chung Jin-hong