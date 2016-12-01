Timbaland, Wiz Khalifa to appear at MAMAs

The upcoming 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) announced the appearance of special musical guests in addition to its already stacked lineup.Rising R&B singer Gallant was confirmed to be joining American producer Timbaland and hip-hop artist Wiz Khalifa in a special appearance at the live event according to Mnet on Wednesday.The R&B singer is known for his single “Weight in Gold” from his debut record. He was named by the music service Spotify as the next breakout star according to their Spotlight list. He recently performed at the Seoul Soul Festival in August.Timbaland is a well-known hip-hop producer, having previously worked with musicians such as Eminem and Madonna. The producer recently worked with singer Eric Nam for a special collaboration, which will be performed at the upcoming awards ceremony.Wiz Khalifa is a rapper best known for his smash hit “See You Again” from the “Furious 7” soundtrack released last year. He will reportedly hold a special performance with K-pop acts, which were unnamed.The upcoming event will be held at the Asia-World Expo in Hong Kong on Dec. 2.It was confirmed that most mainstream K-pop acts will participate, except for artists from YG Entertainment, who decided not to attend due to “scheduling conflicts.”By Chung Jin-hong