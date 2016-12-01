A reporter’s confession (국문)

Today, I am apologizing for something I did a year ago. On Oct. 27, 2015, I was in the press room of the Federation of Korean Industries.
That morning, I received a press release. It was unusual, as a week’s worth of material would be announced and distributed. It was about the establishment of the Mi-R Foundation and how conglomerates contributed 49 billion won ($41.9 million) “voluntarily.”
Some reporters raised a question. The owners of major corporations had already contributed billions of won recently to the Youth Hope Funds. Their arms must have been twisted, but it was “abnormal” by any standard. But it did not lead to investigative reporting. I, too, took it for granted. The presence of Choi Soon-sil was looked over, and lately, her abuse of power and influence has surfaced.
A year later, Choi’s PC tablet was discovered. The puzzles of “money hunting” and “government intervention” involving Choi, collaborators and President Park Geun-hye were pieced together. At first, the establishment of the foundation was slow. But with Park’s backing, Choi didn’t stop to extort money from companies. The foundation was rashly established and they were brazen enough to distribute a press release.
As a reporter, I feel a sense of shame. I might have been able to expose Choi’s abuse of power and Park Geun-hye’s collusion earlier.
Their absurd relationship is already shocking, but what’s more serious are the structural problems. It is the symbiosis of power and money. I have to ask myself whether I tried to be insensitive to this uncomfortable practice, and overlooked the suspicious document.
The president and her friend’s abuse of power and influence and the business owners’ disregard of shareholders and directors are commonly based on centralized power. The world is moving toward “transparency and dispersal of power.”
But the Blue House and the industries are trapped in outdated practices. Another Choi can appear at any time. The industries, which are the main culprit of long collusions, claim that they are accidental victims. They argue that they were afraid of disadvantages in tax inspections, licensing and approvals if they went against the demands of the president.
But the companies are not given indulgence. They wanted business rights and favors in return for helping Choi. People also criticize corporations for allowing Choi and Park’s abuse of power. As Choi received free money, she used her ties with the president to pressure businesses, and they responded to create a catastrophe. This may be the background of the press release last October.
Those involved in the scandal must be investigated and punished. Then, we need to divide the authorities and thoroughly design a supervisory system. The media also needs to reflect and work harder. Foreign journalists are ridiculing the “Blue pills in Blue House” scandal.
The constitutional history that Park Geun-hye retrogressed will be remembered as a sin. Clearly, there are people who must apologize.
Why should the people be embarrassed for the faults of others?
The author is the Investigation Plus editor for national news team 2 at JTBC.
JoongAng Ilbo, Nov. 30, Page 30
오늘은 1년 전 ‘반성문’부터 쓴다. 지난해 10월27일 오전. 서울 여의도 전국경제인연합회 기자실이었다. 갑자기 보도자료 하나가 나왔다. 일주일 분 자료를 예고하고 배포하던 관행에 비춰 이례적이었다. ‘미르 재단’이 출범한다는 홍보였다. 대기업들이 490억원을 냈다고 했다. ‘자발적’으로 말이다. 몇몇 기자들은 의문을 제기했다. 특히 당시엔 대기업 오너들이 ‘청년희망펀드’에 수십억~수백억원을 바친 직후였다. 아무리 팔을 비틀어도 그렇지, 뭉칫돈 연쇄 제공은 누가봐도 ‘비정상적’ 상황이었다. 하지만 추적 보도로 확대되진 않았다. 대수롭잖게 여긴 건 필자도 마찬가지였다. 수면 위로 드러나기 시작한 최순실의 존재를 그렇게 넘어가고 말았다.
1년 뒤, 최씨의 태블릿 PC가 세상에 알려졌다. 최씨와 부역자들, 박근혜 대통령까지 엮인 ‘돈 사냥’ 과 '국정 개입' 퍼즐도 하나둘 풀리기 시작했다. 원래 미르 설립은 지지부진했다. 그러나 '대통령 빽'을 등에 업은 최씨는 기업돈 갈취를 멈추지 않았다. 급조된 재단은 그렇게 나왔다. 뒤가 켕기지도 않았을까. 대담하게 홍보 자료까지 뿌린 것이다.
기자적 자괴감은 크다. 최씨의 농단, 박 대통령의 공모 혐의를 더 일찍 고발할 순 없었을까. 둘의 황당한 유착도 문제지만, 그 고민은 ‘구조적 문제’와도 연결돼 있다. 권력과 돈의 공생(共生) 말이다. 나 역시 이런 불편한 관행에 애써 둔감하려 했던 건지. 그래서 수상한 자료를 보고도 넘어간 건 아닌지. 스스로에게 깊이 반문할 수밖에 없다.
대통령과 막후 실세의 국기 문란. 주주ㆍ이사회를 무시한 기업과 오너들. 반복되는 악습의 공통점은 ‘1인 집중’에 있다. 세상은 ‘투명성과 분산’이란 큰 흐름으로 가고 있다. 그러나 청와대와 재계는 역주행 구태에 갇혀 있다. 제2의 최순실이 나오지 말란 법이 없다. 특히 오랜 유착의 당사자 중 하나인 재계는 ‘우발적 피해자’라고 항변한다. 최고 권력자의 주문 앞에서 '세무조사와 인허가 불이익이 두려웠다'고 한다.
하지만 기업들은 ‘면죄부’를 받지 않았다. 지금 검찰은 ‘뇌물 공여죄’ 칼을 겨누고 있다. 최씨를 도우면서 경영권ㆍ사업권 같은 대가를 바랬다는 것이다. 이번 사태를 키운 조력자로 대기업을 뺄 수 없다는 주장도 거세다. 돈 맛을 보기 시작한 최씨가 대통령을 끼고 재계를 주물렀고, 기업도 호응해 결국 이 지경에 이르렀다는 것이다. 지난해 10월 그 날의 보도자료도 이런 배경에서 나온 게 아닐까.
먼저 이번 사태의 일벌백계가 이뤄져야 한다. 그 다음엔 ‘대통령 리스크, 오너 리스크’를 동시에 손질해야 한다. 핵심은 권한을 나누고, 감독망을 촘촘히 짜는 일이다. 언론의 반성과 분발도 필수다. 외신은 “파란 집(청와대)의 파란 알약(비아그라 구입)”이란 보도로 우릴 조롱하고 있다. 박근혜 대통령이 퇴보시킨 헌정사는 두고두고 역사의 죄로 남을 것이다. 반성문을 쓸 사람들은 분명 따로 있다. 대체 언제까지 부끄러움은 ‘국민의 몫’이여야 하는가.
김준술 JTBC 사회 2부 탐사플러스팀장