Cooperate with the investigation

The three opposition parties recommended two former prosecutors Cho Seung-sik and Park Young-soo to spearhead an independent investigation into the power abuse scandal that has become certain to cut short the presidency of Park Geun-hye who still has more than a year left in her tenure. President Park has three days to pick one of them as the special counsel. Since she remains recalcitrant to the prosecution probe, the independent investigation would become pivotal in uncovering the truth.In her third televised statement, Park repeated that she had not done any wrong. She claimed that all the controversial issues were undertaken with the belief that they would help the nation and that she did not seek any personal gain.Her comments defy the prosecution findings naming her as a prime suspect to the criminal charges. According to her lawyer, she claimed she had been framed and misunderstood for deeds she had done out of good intentions. But her aides testified that they had taken orders for the illicit fundraising activities of the two nonprofit organizations and leaked classified documents.Prosecutors have secured the evidence from the phones of former senior presidential secretary An Chong-bum and personal secretary Jeong Ho-seong. She is making poor attempts to cover her wrongdoings by blaming them on others and through claims of good intentions.Regardless of the innocent intentions, she has broken the law.If she continues to refuse face-to-face interrogation from state prosecutors, she would have to be investigated by the independent team. The Blue House said it would make a swift decision once it receives the nominations. The president must name one before Dec. 2. She has the duty to appoint a counsel to investigate the case in which she is at the center. She must not delay the nomination or interrupt the investigation by questioning neutrality.She must fully cooperate with the independent investigation or otherwise would be forever shunned by the public. She must remember that she has pushed the public’s patience too far.JoongAng Ilbo, Nov. 30, Page 30