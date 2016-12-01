Cooperate with the investigation (국문)
박 대통령, 특검 빨리 임명해 철저한 수사에 협조해야
Dec 01,2016
The three opposition parties recommended two former prosecutors Cho Seung-sik and Park Young-soo to spearhead an independent investigation into the power abuse scandal that has become certain to cut short the presidency of Park Geun-hye who still has more than a year left in her tenure. President Park has three days to pick one of them as the special counsel. Since she remains recalcitrant to the prosecution probe, the independent investigation would become pivotal in uncovering the truth.
In her third televised statement, Park repeated that she had not done any wrong. She claimed that all the controversial issues were undertaken with the belief that they would help the nation and that she did not seek any personal gain.
Her comments defy the prosecution findings naming her as a prime suspect to the criminal charges. According to her lawyer, she claimed she had been framed and misunderstood for deeds she had done out of good intentions. But her aides testified that they had taken orders for the illicit fundraising activities of the two nonprofit organizations and leaked classified documents.
Prosecutors have secured the evidence from the phones of former senior presidential secretary An Chong-bum and personal secretary Jeong Ho-seong. She is making poor attempts to cover her wrongdoings by blaming them on others and through claims of good intentions.
Regardless of the innocent intentions, she has broken the law.
If she continues to refuse face-to-face interrogation from state prosecutors, she would have to be investigated by the independent team. The Blue House said it would make a swift decision once it receives the nominations. The president must name one before Dec. 2. She has the duty to appoint a counsel to investigate the case in which she is at the center. She must not delay the nomination or interrupt the investigation by questioning neutrality.
She must fully cooperate with the independent investigation or otherwise would be forever shunned by the public. She must remember that she has pushed the public’s patience too far.
JoongAng Ilbo, Nov. 30, Page 30
야3당은 어제 박근혜·최순실 게이트 특별검사 후보로 조승식 전 대검 형사부장과 박영수 전 서울고검장을 박근혜 대통령에게 추천했다. 박 대통령은 3일 내에 이중 한 명을 특검으로 임명해야 한다. 박 대통령이 검찰 수사 결과를 부정하며 대면조사를 끝내 거부한 상황에서 특검이 얼마나 진상을 규명할 수 있을지 주목된다.
박 대통령은 어제 3차 대국민담화에서 기존의 입장을 되풀이했다. 그는 “단 한순간도 저의 사익을 추구하지 않았고 작은 사심도 품지 않고 살아왔다”고 말했다. 이어 “지금 벌어진 여러 문제들 역시 저로서는 국가를 위한 공적인 사업이라고 믿고 추진했던 일이었고 그 과정에서 어떠한 개인적 이익도 취하지 않았다. 하지만 주변을 제대로 관리하지 못한 결국 저의 큰 잘못”이라고 했다. 그러면서 구체적인 사건 경위에 대해선 “가까운 시일 안에 소상히 말씀을 드리겠다”고 뒤로 미뤘다.
이러한 박 대통령 발언은 그 자신이 국정농단 사건의 ‘주범’이란 검찰 수사 결과와 정면으로 배치되는 것이다. 대통령은 그간 자신과 변호인이 밝혀온 입장에서 한 치도 물러서지 않았다. “선의로 추진했던 일로 온갖 의혹을 사실로 단정하고 매도하고 있다"는 연장선에 있는 것이다. 그러나 박 대통령은 미르·K스포츠재단 모금과 청와대 문건 유출 등의 과정에서 안종범 전 수석과 정호성 전 비서관 등에게 직접 지시를 내린 것으로 수사 결과 나타났다. 안 전 수석의 업무수첩과 정 전 비서관의 휴대전화가 결정적 물증으로 확보된 상태다. 눈앞의 증거와 사실을 외면한 채 “선의”와 “주변 관리 잘못”만 강조하는 것은 군색한 변명일 뿐이다. 아무리 선의에서 출발했다고 해도 범죄로 이어졌다면 위법하지 않다고 강변할 수 없는 일이다.
박 대통령이 검찰의 거듭된 대면조사 요청에 응하지 않으면서 박 대통령 직접 조사는 특검에서 진행될 수밖에 없다. 청와대는 “특검 추천이 오면 빨리 하겠다는 입장”이라고 말해왔다. 특검 후보들이 추천된 만큼 임명 시한인 12월2일까지 기다리지 말고 하루라도 빨리 이중 한 명을 특검으로 임명해야 할 것이다. 자신이 직접 연루된 의혹들을 제대로 밝힐 수 있는 특검을 임명하는 것이 대통령으로서의 도리다. 그동안 언급해온 ‘중립적인 특검'이란 잣대로 임명을 미루거나 특검 수사에 제동을 걸려고 해선 안 된다.
박 대통령은 이번 특검 수사만큼은 철저한 진실 규명에 적극 협조해야 한다. 또다시 “불공정하다”거나 “일방적”이란 이유로 특검 조사까지 피하려 한다면 더 이상 역사와 국민 앞에 선 대통령으로 인정하기 힘들 것이다. 이제 대통령에 대한 시민들의 인내는 한계를 넘어서고 있다.