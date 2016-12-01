An uncharted path (국문)

Former chief of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office Park Young-soo has been appointed by President Park Geun-hye as independent counsel to investigate the unprecedented abuse of power scandal involving the president and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil. Lawyer Park is known to have been maintaining close relationships with his former colleagues — both junior and senior prosecutors in the prosecution — probably thanks to the unique tradition of the special investigation team he long served. Park also has good relations with Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, former Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Woo Byung-woo and Deputy Chief of the National Intelligence Service Choi Yoon-soo.
Due to such a background, there are growing concerns about whether Park can thoroughly probe the case. The main opposition Minjoo Party of Korea said that it was worried about the possibility of an off-track investigation particularly given Park’s past working relationship with current Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Choi Jai-kyeong.
Special prosecutor Park, who served as a secretary for inspection under the liberal Kim Dae-jung administration, was recommended by Park Jie-won, chairman of the emergency committee of the splinter opposition People’s Party and former chief of staff in the administration.
That’s why he is under some suspicion about his ability to get to the bottom of the case — even before he kicks off investigations. As if he was aware of such concerns, Park underscored that he would do his best without confining the scope of investigation or considering the ranks of suspects involved.
People want to trust those words. They believe that he would not betray their hopes and turn away from a historic mission to investigate the president, her former chief of staff Kim Ki-choon and former Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Woo Byun-woo. President Park pledged that she would sincerely cooperate with the independent counsel once it launched its full-fledged investigation, including complying with an in-person questioning session.
The special counsel must clear any doubts lingering over Civil Affairs Secretary Woo and his subordinates’ involvement in the scandal.
Independent counsel Park must cut any personal connections with his former colleagues. A 65-member special investigation team under his jurisdiction will have to navigate tough terrain from now on. He must not forget that our nation’s future hinges on the uncharted path he has been placed on.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 1, Page 38
박근혜 대통령이 특별검사로 임명한 박영수 전 고검장은 검찰 내 대표적인 특별수사통이다. 내부 결속과 보안을 중요시 하는 특수 검사들의 특성 때문인지 그와 한번 인연을 맺은 선후배들은 끈끈한 정을 자랑하는 것으로 평가받는다. 황교안 총리와 우병우 전 청와대 민정수석,최윤수 국정원 2차장 등과도 오랜 친분을 맺고 지냈다.
이로 인해 정치권 등에선 박 특검의 수사를 우려하는 비판의 목소리가 벌써부터 나오고 있다. 민주당은 "국민의 당이 추천한 박 특검이 대검 중수부장 시절 최재경 민정수석과 함께 일한 경력 등을 고려할 때 허술한 수사가 우려된다"고 밝혔다. 김대중 정부 때 사정비서관으로 근무했던 박 특검은 국민의 당 박지원 비대위원장이 추천했다. 이 때문에 박 특검은 수사를 시작하기 전부터 의심의 눈초리를 받는 처지가 됐다. 박 특검도 이를 의식한 듯 "수사 영역을 한정하거나 대상자의 지위고하를 고려하지 않을 것"이라고 말했다. 일체의 정파적 이해관계를 고려하지 않겠다고 강조했다.
국민들은 박 특검이 밝힌 다짐의 진정성을 믿고 싶다. 박 대통령을 포함해 최순실씨,김기춘 전 비서실장,우병우 전 수석 등이 직접적인 수사 대상인 상황에서 과거 인연에 얽매어 실체적 진실을 파헤치는 역사적 임무를 등한시하지는 않을 것이라 판단하기 때문이다. 박 대통령도 "본격적인 특검 수사가 시작되면 적극적으로 협조하고 특검의 직접조사에 응해서 사건 경위를 설명하겠다"고 밝혔다.
헌정 사상 초유의 수사를 담당하게 된 박 특검은 특히 검찰내 우병우 라인에 대해서도 철저히 조사를 해야 할 것이다. 이 정부 들어 검찰이 끝을 알 수 없는 곳까지 추락한 것도 권력에 줄을 대 출세하려는 정치검사들 때문이다. 박 특검은 자신이 그토록 아끼고 사랑했던 검찰 조직을 위해서라도 검찰에서의 사사로운 인연을 끊어야 한다. 박 특검 등 65명의 수사팀이 헤쳐나갈 앞으로의 길은 거칠고 험할 것이다. 하지만 '길없는 길'에 대한민국의 미래가 있음을 박 특검은 명심해야 할 것이다.