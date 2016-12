Lanterns resembling sancheoneo, or mountain trout, are strung over the streets of Hwacheon County, Gangwon, on Wednesday.The lanterns will be lit on Dec. 24 to promote the annual Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, one of the most popular winter festivals in Korea, which attracts more than a million visitors every year.During the festival, thousands of tourists come to Hwacheon County to enjoy ice fishing on a frozen river. [NEWSIS]