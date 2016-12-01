Air France, SK Telecom, KB take top honors in JoongAng ad contest

Participants of the 52nd JoongAng Advertising Awards pose for a photo at the Westin Chosun Hotel in central Seoul on Wednesday. Left: JoongAng Ilbo publisher Kim Gyo-joon, front row center, Korea JoongAng Daily Executive Editor Ryu Kwon-ha, top left, and the winners of the event. Right: Winners appointed by the Korea JoongAng Daily include, from left, Kim Hee-jong, director of public relations at Incheon Free Economic Zone; Kim Jin-young, head of the public relations department at KB Kookmin Bank; Romeo Won, team leader of corporate relations at SK Telecom; Bernard Astier, regional human resources manager for Japan, Korea and New Caledonia at Air France. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Air France captured the Grand Prize for its ad to promote Champagne service on long-distance flights at the 52nd JoongAng Advertising Awards on Tuesday.“We are very proud of our in-flight service and to be winning the award from the Korea JoongAng Daily,” said Bernard Astier, regional human resources manager for Japan, Korea and New Caledonia at Air France, in an annual ceremony at the Westin Chosun Hotel in central Seoul.Platinum Prize went to SK Telecom, which explained a range of services connecting gadgets and users to make daily life easier and more comfortable in its advertisement, and Gold Prize went to KB Kookmin Bank, which showed off its corporate investment banking capabilities.The Incheon Free Economic Zone won the Best Communication Award.“We intend to make public our role as a telecom service provider to transform what has been considered impossible into possible on the back of the infinite potential of connectivity through the ‘Power of connectivity’ campaign,” said Yoon Yong-chul, executive vice president and head of public relations at SK Telecom.About 100 professionals in advertising and public relations attended the annual ceremony, along with JoongAng Ilbo publisher Kim Gyo-joon and Korea JoongAng Daily Executive Editor Ryu Kwon-ha.The award was jointly hosted by the JoongAng Ilbo and JoongAng Sunday, Korea JoongAng Daily’s affiliated papers under the JoongAng Media Network.“JoongAng has been spearheading innovation in the newspaper advertising in Korea by introducing many industry firsts such as newspaper-wrapping full-page advertisements,” said Kim.“That helped us secure the industry’s best authority and reputation.”Juries consisting of executives at advertising firms and experts participated in the selection.About 12,000 readers, double the amount last year, voted on the Web and mobile devices to pick awardees.BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun@joongang.co.kr]