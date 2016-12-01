Project promotes downtown eateries to Chinese tourists

Shilla Duty Free will promote restaurants in Jangchung-dong to Chinese tourists and offer discounts for them in an effort to invigorate the area’s commercial district.On Tuesday, the company kicked off the project to promote Jangchung-dong’s restaurants along with the district office of Jung-gu and Jangchung’s restaurateurs. Their initiative is to persuade Chinese tourists at Shilla Duty Free to eat nearby to revitalize commerce in the area.The company has already introduced 18 restaurants in Jangchung-dong and is offering discounts for Chinese individual tourists. These restaurants are presented in Shilla Duty Free’s Chinese-version online shopping mall and the company’s official account on Weibo.To receive a discount, consumers have to join the company’s Chinese-version of its online shopping mall and become a Shilla Gouxiangjia, or online member of Shilla Duty Free. Once registered, members receive discounts up to 10 percent.“The project was devised after seeing that searching for good local restaurants was a recent trend among Chinese individual tourists,” said a Shilla spokesman.Unlike tourists who come in organized groups, individual travelers are free to choose where to eat as they are not tied to a schedule or itinerary. Many independent tourists in their 20s and 30s can find information on the Internet, and are interested in Korean lifestyle and culture.“This project is somewhat personal to us too because the restaurants we introduce are places that our employees went out to eat in our daily lives,” said Kim Cheong-hwan, vice-president of Shilla Duty Free. “We’re glad to contribute in promoting the neighborhood’s restaurants and the commercial district to Chinese tourists.”Shilla also plans to expand the boundary of introduced restaurants.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]