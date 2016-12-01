Market rises for fourth consecutive day

Seoul’s main bourse increased for the fourth straight day, on Samsung Electronics’ announcement of its plans to split and foreign investors’ positive sentiment.The Kospi closed at 1,983.48, up 5.09 points, or 0.26 percent, over the previous trading day. Foreign investors bought a net amount of 282.5 billion won ($214.6 billion) in shares as retail investors bought 12.4 billion won worth. Institutional investors hampered a further incline of the index by selling 331.8 billion won.Large-cap shares reversed the previous trading day’s fall to increase 0.4 percent, while middle and small-cap shares lost 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent respectively.By sector, electric and electronics were the strongest, adding 3.2 percent as foreign investors bought 182.8 billion won’s worth of shares. Retail rose 0.4 percent and communications increased 0.2 percent.Chipmaker SK Hynix rose 1.18 percent to 42,900 won, while the nation’s biggest automaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.12 percent to 133,000 won.Steelmaker Posco fell 0.99 percent to 249,500 and the tobacco company dropped 0.94 percent to 105,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq added 0.04 points from the previous trading day, or 0.01 percent, to close at 596.11. Retail investors’ buying prevented market declines.Kosdaq’s top four companies lost momentum: Celltrion dropped 0.58 percent, closing at 102,400 won, Kakao fell 2.63 percent to close at 77,700 won, CJ E&M dropped 3.26 percent to end at 56,400 won and Komipharm slid 2.78 percent to end at 35,000 won.The won weakened 0.1 percent to 1169.1 against the dollar on Wednesday.Korean bonds were little changed after gains this week, with Minister of Strategy and Finance Yoo Il-ho saying the government will monitor interest rates and cooperate with the central bank. The yield on the 10-year note was steady at 2.14 percent, while that of the three-year was 1.71 percent.Meanwhile, global funds have pulled $8.5 billion in November from emerging stock markets in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index headed for its best month since May as U.S. yields climbed.BY YOON SO-YEON, BLOOMBERG [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]