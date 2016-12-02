Big Bang set to appear on ‘Infinite Challenge’

K-pop superstars Big Bang are set to make their next guest appearance on MBC variety show “Infinite Challenge.”Before the group drops their highly anticipated album “M.A.D.E” in Dec. 12, they will appear in an upcoming episode of the show. According to a network rep on Thursday, they will begin filming “sometime in December.”This is the first time in five years that all five members will guest together on the show. They previously appeared on a special episode called “Gangs of Seoul,” aired in 2011.Band leader G-Dragon in particular has made frequent guest appearances on the show. He recently appeared on the show’s “Muhan Company” special that aired in September, reprising a role from a similar special that aired in 2012. He and fellow member Taeyang have also collaborated with cast member Hwang Kwang-hee on the show’s biennial song festival on a song called “Oh My God.”By Chung Jin-hong