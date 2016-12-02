SNL comedian’s case submitted to police

Comedian Lee Se-young’s recent sexual harassment case was submitted for police investigation.According to the Mapo Police Department as reported by Ilgan Sports on Thursday, a petition regarding the case made through the online service E-People was filed on Wednesday. However, the schedule to investigate the case has not yet been decided, and no other specifics were provided by the police.Lee has been engulfed in controversy and public backlash after footage of her and other female staff of tvN’s comedy show “SNL Korea” inappropriately touching members of idol boy bands such as B1A4, Infinite, and Block B was uploaded online. The producers of the show and Lee have since issued apologies, with the latter claiming to “never let such a thing from happening ever again.”In an official statement regarding the police investigation, SNL producers said “After a long discussion held with Lee, it was decided that she will have a period of self-reflection of her actions. She will not be appearing in this week’s upcoming episode.”Lee’s agency FNC Entertainment said, “We haven’t been contacted by the police. However, upon request, we will sincerely comply with any investigation.”By Chung Jin-hong