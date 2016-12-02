Ailee’s home for the holidays will be on stage

Pop diva Ailee is spending the holidays on stage in her next live show.The singer’s upcoming two-day concert “Welcome Home” is being held at the Grand Peace Palace at Kyung Hee University on Dec. 24 and 25. According to the show’s description, the concert will be a space filled with the singer’s “music and dreams,” and will be decorated in the theme of her “home,” also the title of her latest single.Her latest record, “A New Empire,” released in October, showed a new musical direction for the pop star, who was ordinarily known for upbeat pop songs or ballads. Her single, which also featured acclaimed singer Yoon Mi-rae, was laden with western music influences.The singer is also a judge for the current season of Mnet audition program “Superstar K,” and will also be making an appearance at the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) to be held today.Tickets for her show are on sale now through Interpark.By Chung Jin-hong