Apink surprises fans with unexpected album

Girl group Apink is looking to close out the year with a special surprise for their fans.The K-pop act will unveil their first ever “special album” on Dec. 15, according to their agency Plan A on Thursday.“The girls have prepared this album as a gift for their fans that have stayed supportive of them since their debut,” said the company. “Despite their busy schedules, they are devoting themselves to prepare the record.”Their previous record, “Pink Revolution,” which contained their hit single “Only One,” was released only three months ago. Since then, the girl group has performed across Asia during their “Pink Aurora” concert tour in November. They are scheduled to hold their upcoming two-day “Pink Party: The Secret Invitation” concert in Korea on Dec. 17. at the Jangchung Arena. Tickets, however, were sold out within two minutes when they became available on Nov. 18.Additionally, the girl group is also set to unveil their latest Japanese album, “Pink Doll,” on Dec. 21. They will spend three days with their fans in Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo for a special holiday event starting on Dec. 23.By Chung Jin-hong