Singers finding space to experiment : With digital channels, agencies create arena for artists to try new sounds

From left to right: Singer Kim Se-jeong made a solo debut through Jelly Box with her single “Flower Road”; Singers Kim Hee-chul and Min Kyung-hoon unveiled their collaboration “Sweet Dream” through SM’s Station; Musician Yoon Jong-shin collaborates with artists such as JonOne for his monthly project. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The recently reunited girl group S.E.S unveiled their song “Love (story)” on Monday, their first in 14 years. The song was a remake of their 1999 song “Love,” and also combined elements of their debut single “I’m Your Girl.” The release kicked off the group’s 20th anniversary plans, which is intended to continue through next year. Long-time fans expressed joy at the nostalgia felt from hearing their idols having transformed from innocence to maturity. Although the three members are each individually signed to separate entertainment agencies, this particular song was released under their old record label SM Entertainment’s digital music channel called Station.The girl group’s latest song is currently on the top of the charts along with other singles that share a similar characteristic. The song “Sweet Dream” by singers Kim Hee-chul of boy band Super Junior and Min Kyung-hoon of pop band Buzz was also released through SM’s Station, while “Flower Road” of idol singer Kim Se-jeong was unveiled through Jelly Box, which is Jellyfish Entertainment’s own digital music channel. Although Kim is most known as a girl group member of the groups I.O.I and Gugudan, her soft ballad became a hit on the charts. The singer’s melodic single was produced by hip-hop idol star Zico, which is a stark contrast from his recently released rap song “Bermuda Triangle.”These examples demonstrate a modern trend in which record label’s set up their own digital music channels to unveil new singles from their artists. Although these companies are not yet at the stage to distribute their music, it does mark a new stage in the era of music production. By becoming associated with a special brand or channel, these digital releases have become known as an outlet for musical creativity and experimentation.Singer Yoon Jong-shin actually pioneered this idea with his monthly song release project started in January 2010 called “Monthly Yoon Jong Shin.” He has since elevated his idea to form his agency Mystic Entertainment’s new music project, called Listen.“I’m challenging myself with another reckless idea,” the singer said. “No matter how long it takes, I will consistently try to create songs which are easy to listen to.”Listen was described by the company as an ambitious project meant to unveil quality music under a reliable brand. The project kicked off this month featuring singer Hareem, and is expected to further release songs from other artists signed under the agency, as well as utilize it as a platform to introduce their rookies.Likewise, SM’s Station has been at the forefront at utilizing this idea with K-pop idol singers since its introduction in February 2015, and has just released their 43rd single. The company doesn’t just rely on their own artists, but also collaborates with artists from different labels and genres as seen from singer BoA and rapper Beenzino’s partnership in “No Matter What,” and Yoona and 10cm’s song “Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway.” Additionally, the company does not hesitate in collaborating with idol singers from direct competition either, having worked together with singers Seulong and Jo Kwon of 2AM and J.Y. Park from JYP Entertainment.The “Monthly Yoon Jong Shin” project explored artistic creativity in new directions. The singer previously unveiled songs utilizing themes from popular films such as “Birdman” (2014) or “The Beauty Inside” (2015), and even worked together with various visual art projects, including a collaboration with an exhibit of abstract expressionist artist Mark Rothko. In November, the singer opened his own exhibition space called the “Monthly Yoon Jong Shin Studio.” Starting with an exhibition from photographer Bang Sang Hyeok, the space will reportedly host a variety of future exhibitions and events.Though the intentions of these different companies may differ slightly, their overall direction points the same way.Lee Sung-su, director of A&R at SM said, “We think synergy happens with our artists and the company due to experimentation with classical, jazz, heavy metal, and other genres through Station.”Yu Youn-wook, director of Jellyfish Entertainment said, “There is a positive effect when an artist can show another side of themselves rather than maintaining one image. There are also possibilities for individual members [of an idol group] to have a solo debut.”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]“신곡 발표 내 방식대로” 음원채널 차린 기획사들14년 만에 재결합한 S.E.S.가 28일 음원 ‘러브 [스토리]’를 공개했다. 내년 데뷔 20주년 기념 프로젝트의 본격적인 시작을 앞두고 1999년 발표했던 ‘러브’에 데뷔곡 ‘아임 유어 걸’을 연결해 리메이크한 버전이다. 가냘픈 소녀에서 성숙한 여인으로 돌아온 목소리에 “우린 이미 Soul Ⅱ Soul 흔들림 없는 관계”처럼 새로 덧붙인 가사나 히트곡명을 나열해 만든 랩은 어딘지 모르게 뭉클하다. 현재 멤버들의 소속사는 모두 다르지만 이 곡은 원 소속사였던 SM 엔터테인먼트의 디지털 음원 공개 채널인 ‘SM 스테이션’을 통해 발표됐다.‘러브 [스토리]’와 차트 상위권에서 경쟁 중인 다른 곡들에도 비슷한 꼬리표가 달려 있다. 김희철과 민경훈이 함께 부른 ‘나비잠’ 은 SM 스테이션을 통해 발표됐고, 김세정의 ‘꽃길’은 젤리피쉬 엔터테인먼트의 음원 공개 채널 ‘젤리박스’의 세 번째 작품이다. 김세정은 서바이벌 프로그램 ‘프로듀스 101’을 통해 데뷔한 프로젝트 그룹 I.O.I와 젤리피쉬의 구구단 멤버로 활동하고 있지만, 이번에는 발라드로 전혀 다른 모습을 선보였다. 강렬하다 못해 섬뜩한 신곡 ‘버뮤다 트라이앵글’을 발표한 블락비의 지코가 프로듀싱한 노래라는 것이 믿기 어려울 정도로 서정적이다.이처럼 음반기획사들이 자체적으로 디지털 음원 공개 채널을 갖는 것이 유행처럼 번지고 있다. 아직은 음원을 유통하는 본격 플랫폼이라기 보다는 그 전단계에 해당하지만, 디지털 음원 시대의 새로운 풍속도다. 디지털로 공개하는 음원들에 특정 채널 명•브랜드를 달아주면서, 다양한 음악적 실험을 하는데 방점이 찍혔다.선두주자는 2010년 1월부터 매월 신곡을 선보인 ‘월간 윤종신’. 윤종신은 매달 온라인으로 신곡을 발표하며 기존에 음원 사이트 중심으로 유통되는 체계에 변화를 꾀해왔다. 미스틱을 이끌고 있는 윤종신은 여기서 그치지 않고 한발 더 나아가 새로운 프로젝트 ‘리슨’을 발표했다. 그는 “또 한 번의 무모한 시도를 해보려 한다”며 “시간이 걸리더라도 자주 꾸준히 힘 빼고 듣는 음악으로 차근차근 만들어가겠다”고 밝혔다. 좋은 음악이 준비되는 대로 수시로 발표하면서 믿을 만한 브랜드를 찾아 듣는 환경을 조성하겠다는 포부다 리슨은 다음달 초 하림으로 시작해 소속 아티스트들의 기량을 발휘하는 것은 물론 신인들이 리슨을 통해 데뷔할 수 있도록 적극 지원할 방침이다.지난 2월 주간 플랫폼으로 문을 연 SM 스테이션은 42곡의 신곡을 발표하면서 아이돌 위주로 소비되던 음악의 저변을 넓히는데 앞장섰다. 소속 아티스트 뿐 아니라 보아와 빈지노의 ‘노 매터 왓’이나 윤아와 10cm의 ‘덕수궁 돌담길의 봄’처럼 타 기획사, 타 장르 아티스트와 컬래버레이션이 활발하다. 심지어 레드벨벳 조이와 임슬옹(2AM)의 ‘이별을 배웠어’처럼 경쟁 아이돌 기획사의 공동 작업도 눈길을 끈다. SM으로서는 다양한 장르의 음악 실험 장이 되고 있는 것이다.‘월간 윤종신’은 ‘버드맨’‘뷰티 인사이드’ 등 영화를 테마로 곡을 발표하거나, 추상화가 마크 로스코 전시와 협업하는 등 시각 예술 분야와 다양한 컬래버레이션을 선보였다. 이번달에는 아예 서울 한남동에 ‘월간 윤종신 스튜디오’라는 전시공간을 열어 포토그래퍼 방상혁을 시작으로 다양한 전시나 행사 등을 진행할 예정이다.소속사별로 의도는 조금씩 다르지만 지향점은 동일하다. SM의 이성수 A&R 본부장은 “SM스테이션은 클래식•재즈•헤비메탈 등 다양한 음악적 실험을 할 수 있어 아티스트와 회사 모두 시너지가 나는 것 같다”고 말했다. 젤리피쉬 유연욱 이사는 “아티스트가 한 가지 이미지로 소비되지 않고 내재돼 있던 여러 가지 모습을 보여줄 수 있는 것도 긍정적 효과”라며 “멤버별 솔로 데뷔 가능성을 점검해볼 수 있는 기회이기도 하다”고 설명했다.민경원 기자 storymin@joongang.co.kr