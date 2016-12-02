Knowing when to quit (국문)

When it comes to alleged sexual misconduct and bigotry, one political leader who comes close to Donald Trump is Silvio Berlusconi. They both accumulated a great fortune and are known for being macho. They also both surprised opponents by winning elections even as they were criticized for being ignorant.
Berlusconi was in power long before Trump entered politics, and resigned from his post on Nov. 12, 2011, after serving 10 years as prime minister of Italy. He faced pressure to step down after he was indicted on charges of bribery and sexual misconduct with a minor. The politicians who had been considered pro-Berlusconi turned away from him, and protests spread nationwide. When opinion polls showed his approval rating had dropped to 24 percent, the Italian media concluded he was unfit to fulfill his administrative duties.
Berlusconi was not ousted from his post. After having a so-called economic stabilization bill passed in the legislature, he resigned. While the bill passed with 306 votes, he affirmed that if it could not get the support of 316 members, an absolute majority in the lower house, he would resign. Since the failure to gain an absolute majority meant his referendum would be rejected, he avoided the dishonor of being forced out of office. Berlusconi held his upper house seat for two years after his resignation and is still politically active at the age of 80.
Margaret Thatcher also voluntarily stepped down after serving 11 years as prime minister of the United Kingdom. Her political stance was reduced after people expressed dismay with her Community Charge, the so-called poll tax, and in 1990, Michael Heseltine, a former defense secretary, challenged her leadership of the party. When the Conservatives in the House of Commons voted on their party leader, Thatcher defeated Heseltine 204 votes to 152.
But party rules dictate a victory is final when the margin is more than 15 percent, so a second round of voting was held. She was four votes short. After deep contemplation, Thatcher decided not to go for another round and withdrew. If she lost to Heseltine, she felt the party’s leadership might go to the pro-Europe faction. After Thatcher resigned, she named John Major as her successor and continued to have political influence for years behind the scenes.
Berlusconi and Thatcher were notorious for their stubbornness, but they knew when they had to leave. They avoided “political bankruptcy” by wisely choosing to at least make an honorable exit. If you don’t descend the mountain after sunset, you will suffer from hunger and cold and could face a dangerous situation.
JoongAng Ilbo, Nov. 30, Page 31
*The author is deputy national news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
LEE SANG-EON
뻔뻔한 여성 편력과 몰상식 언행의 측면에서 도널드 트럼프 다음으로 꼽히면 서러울 정치 지도자가 있으니, 바로 실비오 베를루스코니다. 성공한 사업가로 큰 부를 이뤘고 마초적 분위기가 물씬 풍기는 외모를 가졌다는 것도 이 둘의 공통점이다. “무식하다”는 비난을 받으면서도 선거에서 승리를 거머쥐어 반대자들을 기절초풍하게 했다는 점도 판박이다.
트럼프의 대선배격인 베를루스코니는 2011년 11월 12일에 이탈리아 총리직에서 물러났다. 세 차례에 걸쳐 도합 10년간 지켰던 자리였다. 미성년자 성매수와 뇌물공여 등의 혐의로 기소된 게 결정타가 됐다. 평소 ‘친베’로 분류됐던 정치인들이 등을 돌리기 시작했고, 전국에서 시위가 벌어졌다. 당시 여론조사에서 총리 지지율이 24%로 떨어졌는데, 이 나라 언론들은 ‘국정 수행 불능 상태’라고 진단했다.
그는 총리직에서 쫓겨나지 않았다. 이른바 ‘경제안정화법안’을 의회에서 통과시킨 뒤 사퇴했다. 이 법안은 찬성 306표로 가결됐지만, 이로써 하원의 최소 절대 과반(전원 재적시의 과반)인 316명의 지지를 확보하지 못하고 있음이 확인되자 사의를 밝혔다. 의회에서의 신임투표 부결로 강퇴당하는 불명예를 피한 것이었다. 그는 그 뒤 2년간 상원의원직을 보유했고, 80세가 된 지금도 정치 활동을 하고 있다.
11년간 영국 총리였던 마거릿 대처도 권좌에서 자기 발로 내려왔다. 그는 1990년에 ‘인두세’(재산ㆍ소득에 상관 없이 같은 액수를 내는 주민세) 도입에 대한 국민들의 반발로 정치적 입지가 좁아진 상태에서 국방장관 출신인 마이클 헤즐타인의 당대표 도전을 맞이했다. 보수당 하원의원들의 투표로 결정하는 당대표 선거에서 대처는 헤즐타인에 204표대 152표로 이겼다. 하지만 15% 표차로 이겨야 완전한 승리로 인정하는 당헌에 따라 2차 투표로 가게됐다. 단 4표가 부족해 생긴 일이었다. 대처는 고민 끝에 재투표를 포기하고 사임의사를 밝혔다. 만약 2차 투표에서 헤즐타인에게 패하면 ‘친유럽파’에게 당권을 완전히 빼앗길 수 있다는 위기감 때문이었다. 대처는 사퇴하면서 측근인 존 메이저 의원을 새 총리로 지명해 그 뒤 수년간 막후 실세의 지위를 누렸다.
고집불통 정치인으로 악명을 떨쳤던 베를루스코니와 대처도 떠날 때를 알았다. 나름의 현명한 처신으로 덜 망가지는 퇴장을 선택해 ‘정치적 파산’을 피했다. 해가 졌는데도 산에서 안 내려오면 배고픔과 추위에 떨다가 위험한 상황을 맞을 수도 있다.
이상언 사회2부 부데스크