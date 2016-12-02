Put the economy first (국문)
경제 쓰나미가 걱정되는 암담한 현실
Dec 02,2016
Prospects for the Korean economy next year are turning bleaker. In its recent world economy outlook, the Organization for the Economic Cooperation and Development cut growth estimate for the Korean economy to 2.6 percent from 3.0 percent. It cited sluggishness in external commerce, administrative dysfunction due to the Choi Soon-sil scandal, deterioration in the real estate market, corporate restructuring, and the new anti-graft law for the downside to the economy.
The Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade on similar grounds predicted the local economy to grow 2.5 percent at best next year. Others are equally grim — 2.8 percent by the Bank of Korea, 2.7 percent by the Korea Development Institute, 2.2 percent by LG Economic Research Institute, and 2.6 percent by Hyundai Research Institute. They warned of a further downgrade down the road. Some of the foreign investment banks predict the growth to be as slow as 1.5 percent. The government target of 3.0 percent has long been dismissed.
Conditions have turned from bad to worse. Consumer sentiment has dipped to the worst since the 2008 financial crisis. The Business Sentiment Index, a barometer for local manufacturers, has been hovering at 70, further away from the 100 threshold that suggests more optimism than pessimism. Overseas construction orders have shrunk to $23.3 billion this year from $71.6 billion. Household debt increases remain unfazed despite rising interest rates. External trade conditions are worsening due to imminent hikes in U.S. interest rates and tougher trade barriers.
Korea, however, lacks the leadership to fight the hard battle on the economic front. The title of the deputy prime minister for economy has been shared by incumbent and nominated figures for nearly a month. The rivaling parties are wrangling over a hike in corporate tax and a free day care subsidy on the proposal for next year’s budget bill. The labor reform bills have been discarded and the bipartisan bill on creating a regulation-free zone also shelved.
The political scandal over the president and her friend has brought a standstill to economic governance. Nevertheless, the president and rivaling parties pay little attention to the economy and the livelihoods of the people as they are busy chasing self and political interests. If the economy is wrecked on top of the crippled governance, there may not be any hope left. Politicians must put aside differences for the common imperative of tending to the economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 1, Page 38
내년 경제 전망이 잿빛 일색이다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD)는 최근 ‘세계경제전망’ 보고서에서 한국의 내년 성장률을 3.0%에서 2.6%로 낮춰잡았다. 세계 무역의 회복이 부진한 가운데 최순실 사태에 따른 국정공백과 부동산 경기 하락, 구조조정, 부정청탁방지법(김영란법) 같은 악재가 경제의 발목을 잡을 것으로 봤다. 산업연구원도 비슷한 이유로 내년 성장률이 2.5%에 머물 것이라고 예측했다. 한국은행(2.8%), 한국개발연구원(KDI, 2.7%), LG경제연구원(2.2%), 현대경제연구원(2.6%) 등도 기존 전망을 더 낮출 가능성이 크다. 해외 투자은행(IB) 중에선 1.5%를 내다보는 곳까지 나왔다. 정부의 '3% 성장 목표'는 이미 공수표로 낙인 찍힌 분위기다.
현재의 경기 상황도 악화 일로를 걷고 있다. 가계 소비심리는 2008년 글로벌 금융위기 수준으로 추락했다. 제조업 업황을 보여주는 기업경기실사지수(BSI)는 기준선인 100을 한참 밑도는 70 언저리를 맴돌고 있다. 해외건설 수주는 2010년 716억 달러에서 올해 233억 달러로 곤두박칠 전망이다. 금리가 급등하는데도 가계부채 증가세는 꺾이지 않고 있다. 미국의 금리 인상과 중국의 무역규제 강화로 대외 환경도 급속히 나빠지고 있다.
하지만 이에 대처할 리더십은 완벽한 실종 상태다. 경제부총리와 내정자의 어정쩡한 동거가 한달 가까이 이어지고 있다. 여야는 법인세 인상과 누리과정을 둘러싸고 막판 기싸움을 벌이고 있다. '노동개혁 4법'은 이미 무대에서 사라졌고, 여야가 공동 발의한 '규제 프리존' 입법마저 논의가 중단됐다. 최순실 게이트에서 비롯된 국정 공백이 경제 이슈마저 블랙홀처럼 집어삼키고 있다. 그런데도 대통령과 여야는 국민의 먹고 사는 문제에 아랑곳 하지 않고 자신과 정당의 정치적 이해관계를 극대화하는 데에만 전념하고 있는 듯 보인다. 가뜩이나 국정이 비정상인 상황에서 경제마저 무너지면 기약할 훗날조차 사라진다. 지금이라도 정치가 경제를 살피지 않는다면 무너진 경제가 쓰나미처럼 정치를 휩쓸지 모른다.