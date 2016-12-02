China holds the key (국문)

The UN Security Council on Nov. 3 adopted a tougher resolution to punish North Korea for its fifth nuclear test after 82 days of deliberations. Despite some dilution of the draft due to disagreements among permanent council members, the resolution contains a couple of groundbreaking clauses. The most noticeable is one that limits the total sum or quantity of North Korean coal exports to 38 percent of its revenues in 2015 — $403.6 million or 7.5 million tons. The resolution demands the application of the lesser amount from the two options.
The resolution also contains clauses blocking the North from exporting other minerals such as silver, copper, nickel and zinc. The UN’s move will most likely deal a heavy blow to cash-strapped North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. If those measures are implemented, Pyongyang is expected to suffer an annual loss of $800 million.
On top of that, South Korea, the United States and Japan are poised to put separate unilateral sanctions on the North after the resolution failed to fully meet their expectations. The separate sanctions include the expansion of existing financial sanctions and tougher regulation of entries of North Korean officials to those three nations. If the countries carry out the additional measures by the book, it could help the North come to the bargaining table.
But that’s not enough. China, a permanent member of the Security Council, must strictly respect the new resolution given its track record of deviating from one resolution after another.
Even after the adoption of the new resolution, Liu Jieyi, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said that the sanctions should not affect North Korea’s normal trade activities and ordinary citizens’ lives. His remarks can be interpreted as Beijing’s intent to ease UN sanctions down the road when the need arises.
Regardless of tougher sanctions, the resolution still has many loopholes. For instance, there are doubts about whether coal importers would really report the exact quantity and cost of their imports. Local governments also may not follow their central government’s directives due to an urgent need to develop their own economies.
Therefore, South Korea must keep a close watch on any potential violation of the resolution. If the government discovers that Chinese authorities or their businesses are ignoring the resolution, our government must strongly protest to Beijing. We must also overcome our domestic political crisis quickly to maintain international cooperation on the North Korean nuclear issue.
JoognAng Ilbo, Dec. 2, Page 30
5차 북핵 실험을 응징하기 위한 유엔 안전보장이사회의 대북 결의가 실험 82일 만에 지난달 30일(현지시간) 채택됐다. 전례 없이 긴 산통으로 다소 맥빠진 감도 없지 않지만 획기적인 대목도 적잖다. 가장 눈에 띄는 건 북한의 석탄 수출 금액 또는 총량을 2015년의 38%인 4억3백60만 달러 또는 750만 톤 중 낮은 쪽으로 통제한다는 규정이다. 은·구리·니켈·아연 등 북한의 주요 수출 광물의 반출도 막겠다는 것도 김정은 정권으로서는 무척 아플 내용이다. 이들 조치가 발동되면 북한이 입을 손해는 한해 8억 달러(9390억 원)에 달한다.
뿐만 아니라 유엔 조치에 만족 못한 한·미·일 3국은 곧 독자적 대북 제재에 들어간다고 한다. 금융제재 대상 확대, 북측 인사에 대한 출입국 통제 강화 등이 골자가 될 전망이다. 강력한 유엔 제재에 추가되는 조치인 만큼 잘만하면 북한의 숨통을 확실히 조여 협상 테이블로 걸어오도록 만들 수 있다.
하지만 여기에는 결정적인 단서가 붙는다. 중국이 결의 내용을 충실히 지킨다는 전제다. 그간 우리는 중국이 민생 등을 핑계로 북한의 숨통을 터줘왔다는 사실을 너무도 잘 안다.
이번 결의 채택 직후에도 류제이(劉結一) 유엔 주재 중국대사는 "제재가 북한의 민생과 정상적 무역활동에 부정적 영향을 줘서는 안 된다"고 밝혔다고 한다. 민생을 구실로 언제든 대북 제재를 완화할 심산임을 내비친 셈이다.
공식적으로 대북 제재를 늦추지 않더라도 빠져 나갈 구멍은 여전히 많다. 석탄 수입업자들이 제대로 신고할지부터 의문이지만 지역경제 발전에 혈안이 된 지방 당국이 중앙 정부의 방침을 엄격히 지키지 않을 수도 있다.
이런 허점이 없게 누구보다 눈을 부릅뜨고 지켜야 하는 장본인은 바로 우리다. 중국 당국이나 민간업자들이 결의를 위반하면 우리가 달려가 항의하고 제지해야 한다. 그런 중요한 시점임에도 우리는 지금 리더십을 잃고 비틀거리고 있다. 하루빨리 국내 상황을 추슬러야 하는 또 하나의 이유다.