Sins of the daughter

Firefighters, above, put out a fire set by an arsonist inside the birthplace of the late President Park Chung Hee, father of incumbent President Park Geun-hye, in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, on Thursday. The police arrested the alleged 48-year-old arsonist, surnamed Baek, on the spot. The arsonist poured paint thinner over the memorial altar, right, for the Parks and set a fire with a lighter at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. The arsonist wrote “Step down, Park Geun-hye!” in the visitor’s book. The arsonist once set a fire at the birthplace of former President Roh Tae-woo. [GONG JEONG-SIK]