Active International signs MOU with KMA

Active International Korea, a global leader in corporate trade, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Management Association (KMA), the nation’s top provider of education on industrial training and management, on Nov. 14.Through the MOU, the KMA will offer free customized consultations to Active and its client companies to help them enhance their competitiveness and provide solutions to deal with excess inventory.Through its network of more than 1,000 Korean member companies, the KMA will support the work of Active to resolve challenges posed by excess inventory. For client companies suffering from underperformance, the KMA will provide support including raw and subsidiary materials at special prices as well as gifts for executives and staff members. The companies will also receive Active’s assistance on media, commercial printing, packaging and logistics.The business solution that Active suggests is corporate trade. Active pays for troubled companies’ excess inventory at full market value using cash and trade credits, and in exchange, the beneficiaries purchase Active’s services such as media advertising. Trade credits are the currency used to buy services through Active, wherein one trade credit equals $1. Through this solution, businesses can also reduce the cost of goods and services they need.“By signing the MOU with the KMA, corporate trade based on the KMA’s network of companies will become the most innovative and successful solution to overcome problems of excess inventory and services,” said Jun Jong-hwan, the president of Active International Korea. “The business solution will prevent companies from facing financial losses as well as help save costs.”Active International, established in 1984, was the first to develop a corporate trade model. With its headquarters in New York, the global company has 16 overseas offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia. A total of $3 billion were exchanged through business deals in 2015.BY YANG SE-YOUNG [yang.seyoung@joongang.co.kr]