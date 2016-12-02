Samsung Pay expands to all Shinsegae brands

Samsung Pay users will be able to make purchases using the electronic payment service at all Shinsegae brands, including Starbucks, which is run in Korea by Shinsegae, E-Mart, Shinsegae Duty Free and Hanam Starfield. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics said Thursday that its Samsung Pay app can be used to purchase products at all Shinsegae brands, including Starbucks, E-Mart, Hanam Starfield, Everyday Retail and Shinsegae Duty Free.Released in September 2015, the electronic payment system lets users register their debit or credit cards on the app and use the smartphone to make payments, eliminating the need to carry cards. Samsung Pay can be used at stores accepting either magnetic stripes, common on credit cards, as well as stores that accept nearfield communication (NFC) systems, which is used on public transportation.Until now Samsung Pay users couldn’t receive the same benefits that applied to customers holding credit cards, such as discounts or reward points accumulation. While all other cards registered on Samsung Pay can be used in at all Shinsegae venues, Citibank’s won’t work yet. Its service is expected to be activated in the first half of next year.One of the obstacles that was seen to be holding back the use of Samsung Pay at Shinsegae venues was the retailer’s digital payment system, SSG Pay. With Samsung’s payment system now accepted at Shinsegae, the SSG digital payment system is expected to expand.To mark the launch of the service Samsung Electronics and Shinsegae will hold a raffle this month.The companies will select winners among customers who make payments through the app at a Shinsegae brand, and give out two Samsung SUHD TVs, four Samsung Serif TVs, 12 Shinsegae Department Store gift cards worth 5 million won ($4,282), 82 gift cards worth 50,000 won and 24 Galaxy S7 Edges with Gear S3 smartwatches. Customers who spend more than 100,000 won can receive a 5,000 won discount.“We’re pleased that Samsung Pay can be used at all Shinsegae brands,” said a spokesperson from Samsung Electronics. “We hope more of our users get to enjoy a convenient mobile payment life.”BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]