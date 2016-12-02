Cooking oil on demand

Park Jung-yong, founder and CEO of Queensbucket, pitches his start-up in front of 2,000 investors and venture capitalists at SparkLabs’ eighth Demo Day at COEX in southern Seoul on Thursday. Queensbucket sells high-end sesame and perilla oil and is one of nine start-ups that participated in the three-month accelerator program offered by SparkLabs. The company says it aims to make sesame oil as ubiquitous an ingredient as olive oil in the global food scene. [SPARKLABS]