Korea’s Naver releases its Internet browser Whale

Naver unveiled its own internet browser, Whale, the Korean internet content service operator said Thursday.Released as a beta test version, the browser was developed to change web surfing by allowing users to navigate through a much bigger internet space.Whale’s focus is on maximizing the user’s convenience, while eliminating the shortcomings of older browsers. The user can divide the screen into sections to open multiple pages at once, rather than clicking through the tabs.The browser also provides a quick search function which gives an instant search result by just highlighting text, an auto-translation for languages, and a window that opens the mobile version of the website.“We wanted to offer our users an environment in which they can see all the information they want to on a single screen,” said Kim Hyo, developer of Whale.