Stocks climb for fifth day on OPEC deal

Seoul’s main bourse rose for the fifth trading day Thursday, as favorable international indicators lifted investor sentiment. For the first time in eight years, OPEC reached an agreement to reduce oil production. Recent economic indexes from both the United States and China were strong, enhancing expectations on the global market.The Kospi increased 0.27 points, or 0.01 percent from the previous trading day, to close at 1,983.75.Foreign and retail investors bought 31 billion won ($26.5 million) and 20.7 billion won in shares. On the other hand, institutional investors sold 52.6 billion won.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.17 percent to end at 1,749,000 won, breaking Wednesday’s all-time high. Chipmaker SK Hynix advanced 3.03 percent to 44,200 won on forecasts that DRAM prices will rise next year along with global demand. Lotte Chem jumped 5.75 percent to 340,000 won and Hyundai Heavy Industries strengthened 5.63 percent to close at 150,000 won.Korea Electric Power Corporation tumbled 4.3 percent to 44,500 won on concerns that rising oil prices will affect electricity production.Portal site Naver fell for the third consecutive day to 764,000 won, down 4.26 percent. Samsung Biologics declined 6.17 percent to 144,500 won on rumors that the company received favors from the Korea Exchange regarding its recent IPO.The secondary Kospi fell 2.26 points, or 0.38 percent to 593.85. Slides in information technology and bio shares pulled down the index.Celltrion fell 0.98 percent to 101,400 won, while Komipharm added 1.43 percent to 35,500 won and Medytox added 1.68 percent to 333,700 won. Kakao fell 1.29 percent to 76,700 won and CJ E&M retreated 1.77 percent to 55,400 won.The Korean won strengthened slightly by 0.1 percent to 1167.6 versus the dollar.Bloomberg’s Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the greenback against 10 major peers, slid 0.2 percent, ending up 3.9 percent in November, the most since September 2014.The three-year government bond yield added two basis points to 1.73 percent and the 10-year yield pushed up six basis points to 2.2 percent.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, BLOOMBERG [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]