Staff Dinners (회식)

improve chemistry 관계를 개선하다 / strengthen the bond 관계를 돈독하게 하다an extension of work 업무의 연장선 / against one’s will ~의 의지와 상관없이, 억지로office culture 직장 문화co-worker 직장 동료indulge in a few drinks 술을 몇 잔 마시다한국의 회식 문화에 대해 이야기해 주세요.한국에서 회식은 자주 있는 편이다. 한국의 직장 문화에서는 동료들과 저녁 식사를 함께하는 것이 보편적인 일이다. 회식의 빈도는 각 회사, 각 팀에 따라 다르다. 대개 식사를 함과 동시에 술도 몇 잔 하는 것이 관행이다. 이는 동료들과의 관계를 끈끈하게 할 수 있는 좋은 기회다. 직원들 간의 관계를 돈독하게 해 주는 것이다. 그러나 어떤 사람들은 회식도 업무의 연장이라고 한다. 때로는 억지로 참석해야 하기도 한다. 요새는 회식이 더 가족 친화적이다. 어떤 팀들은 함께 연극이나 영화를 보러 가기도 한다. 더불어 회식 모임이 더 일찍 끝난다. 그렇게 함으로써 팀 의식을 키움과 동시에 가족과 시간을 보낼 수도 있게 된다.Talk about staff dinners in Korea.Staff dinners are quite common in Korea. In Koreanoften eat dinner together. The frequency of staff dinners depends on the company, and the team. More often than not, peoplewith dinner. This is a good opportunity tobetween colleagues. Itamong workers. However, some people say that staff dinners are. They sometimes have to go. These days, staff dinners are more family-friendly. Some teams go to see a play or a movie together. The gatherings tend to end earlier than in the past. That way, workers can, but still spend time with family.01improve chemistry 관계를 개선하다Staff dinners can improve chemistry between colleagues. 회식은 동료들 간의 관계를 개선할 수 있다.Communication is important to improve chemistry among people. 사람들 간의 관계를 개선하기 위해서는 소통이 중요하다.Sometimes, a fight can improve chemistry for a couple. 때로는 싸움을 통해 커플의 관계가 좋아질 수도 있다.02strengthen the bond 관계를 돈독하게 하다A staff dinner strengthens the bond among workers. 회식은 직원들 간의 관계를 돈독하게 만들어 준다.A difficult task strengthens the bond in a team. 힘든 업무는 팀 내의 유대감을 강하게 한다.Our trip strengthened the bond between us. 함께 여행을 함으로써 우리의 관계는 돈독해졌다.03an extension of work 업무의 연장선Some say that staff dinners are an extension of work. 혹자는 회식도 업무의 연장이라고 한다.I believe that staff dinners are an extension of work. 나는 회식도 업무의 연장선상에 있다고 본다.She didn’t want an extension of work into the weekend. 그녀는 업무가 주말까지 연장되지 않기를 바랐다.04against one’s will ~의 의지와 상관없이, 억지로Some people go to staff dinners against their will. 어떤 사람들은 회식에 억지로 참석한다.You can’t make me participate against my will. 내 의지와 상관없이 나를 참여하게 할 수는 없어.He never does anything against his will. 그는 억지로는 어떤 일도 하지 않는다.05build team spirit 팀 의식을 키우다Staff dinners can build team spirit. 회식은 팀 의식을 키울 수 있다.Camping trips are a great way to build team spirit. 캠핑은 팀 의식을 키울 수 있는 좋은 방법이다.The purpose of this project is to build team spirit. 이 프로젝트의 목적은 팀 의식을 키우는 것이다.