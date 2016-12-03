Trump’s Rural White America

As I watched last week as protesters took to the streets in big cities, what struck me was the vast and growing divide between America’s rural and urban populations and their politics and sensibilities.도널드 트럼프가 대통령에 당선된 사실을 받아들이지 못하고 격렬히 저항하는 대도시의 시위대를 보며 미국이 끔찍한 수준으로 분열된 현실을 절감했다. 도시인과 농촌지대 거주민 사이엔 정치관과 감성에 엄청난 골이 패어 있다.One look at county maps of this year’s election results and you see what looks like a handful of blueberries sprinkled on an endless spread of red sauce (between the blue coasts). And yet, it is likely that the final result will be that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, although Donald Trump won the electoral vote and therefore the election.주별로 집계된 대선 결과를 묘사한 미국 지도를 보자. 두 개의 푸른 바다(태평양과 대서양) 사이에 끝없이 펼쳐진 붉은 핫소스(트럼프 승리주) 위에 블루베리(클린턴 승리주) 몇 개가 뿌려진 것처럼 보인다. 전체 득표 수에선 힐러리 클린턴이 앞섰지만 트럼프가 더 많은 선거인단 수를 확보해 최종 승리를 거둘 수 있었다.Part of the reason for this is that, as a census report noted last year: “U.S. cities are home to 62.7 percent of the U.S. population but comprise just 3.5 percent of land area.” Indeed, a 2013 analysis by Business Insider found that “half of the United States population is clustered in just the 146 biggest counties out of over 3000,” according to Census data.트럼프가 이긴 요인은 지난해 미국의 인구조사 보고서에 잘 나온다. 미국 영토의 3.5%를 차지하는 도시에 전체 인구의 62.7%가 거주한다는 집계 결과가 그것이다. 2013년 미국 인구를 분석한 한 잡지는 “미국 내 3000여 개 카운티 중 인구가 많은 상위 146개 카운티에 전체 인구(3억 명)의 절반이 거주한다”고 보고했다.Fourteen states — a few in the Plains, a few in the Deep South and a few in New England — contained none of those “biggest counties” and another 19 only contained one or two of those counties.대초원과 남동부 지대, 그리고 뉴잉글랜드에 속한 14개 주엔 인구 상위 카운티가 한 곳도 없다. 인구 상위 카운티가 1~2개밖에 되지 않는 주도 19개에 달한다. 이런 인구 편중 현상이 트럼프의 승리 요인이 됐다.Furthermore we are seeing a corrosive decline in faith in our institutions. There are many reasons that people lose faith in institutions. They cluster and perpetuate money and power among the few, often at the expense of the many. Their very weight in the cluster and the tremendous influence they wield makes them ripe for corruption and malfeasance.미국인들이 미국의 제도에 대해 신뢰를 잃은 것도 트럼프의 당선을 도왔다. 우선 미국의 제도는 소수의 사람들에게 돈과 권력을 몰아줄 뿐만 아니라 이 같은 부의 편중을 영속화시키고 있다. 게다가 이런 ‘몰아주기’는 다수의 희생을 바탕으로 이뤄진다. 돈과 권력을 독점한 소수 특권층은 미국 사회에 엄청난 힘을 휘두를 수 있다. 부패와 부정행위가 만연하기 딱 좋은 환경이다.Another likely reason is that, for many of the white working-class voters, particularly in the “rural countryside of the North” as The New York Times put it, these institutions are increasingly foreign.미국인들이 제도를 믿지 않게 된 또 다른 이유가 있다. 농촌이나 공장지대에 사는 전통적인 백인 주민들 입장에서 미국의 제도가 점점 이질화되고 있는 추세가 그것이다.Institutions are largely urban. The federal government is in Washington, D.C.. The financial center is in New York. New York is also the publishing capital and home to cable and broadcast news. Hollywood is in California. Our Ivy League schools are in a handful of Northeastern states. Our most influential cultural institutions — museums, performance companies and spaces, music studios — are in big cities. The same can be said for our most influential newspapers.미국의 제도는 도시인들에게 편리하게 짜여 있다. 연방정부는 워싱턴에 있고, 금융 본거지인 월가는 뉴욕에 있다. 유력 신문·방송사도 뉴욕에 몰려 있다. 영화업계는 캘리포니아 할리우드에 있고, 아이비리그 명문대들은 북동부 지역에 몰려 있다.Charles M. Blow / NOV. 14, 2016(원문:http://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/14/opinion/trumps-rural-white-america.html?_r=0)