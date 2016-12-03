'약속'…지키는 자와 지키지 않는 자 (Keeping promises)

Anchor Briefing 1203뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.'약속' 여기 지켜지지 않은 약속들이 있습니다.Here are some promises that haven’t been kept."내 꿈이 이루어지는 나라"“A nation where one’s dream comes true”대통령이 내건 대선 슬로건이었습니다.President Park used this as herduring the presidential campaign.*catchphrase: 선전 구호, 유명 문구그러나 그 꿈의 주어는 '시민'이 아닌 '장막 뒤의 사람들' 이었지요. 약속은 마치 꿈인 양 어디론가 흩어졌습니다.But it didn’t mean the citizens’ dreams, but rather the dreams of her. Just like that, her promiselike it was a dream.*inner circle: 핵심층, 중추세력 *dissolve: 녹다, 용해되다"100퍼센트 대한민국"She also promised to form a united nation, calling it “100 percent Korea,”그러나 우리는 국민과 비국민으로 갈라 세워져야 했고, 자식을 잃은 부모들은 치킨과 피자로 조롱을 당해야 했습니다.But the government ended up naming some citizens ‘people’ for going against their policies. Parents who lost their children through the Sewol ferry tragedy wereby people who ate chicken and pizza next to their*unpatriotic: 비애국적인 *mock: 조롱하다 *hunger strike: 단식농성눈물을 보였던 세월호의 약속 역시 대통령의 마음속에선 어느새 증발되어 간 것 같습니다.The president might haveafter the Sewol ferry tragedy, but it seems like the promise she’d made back then has already*gulp down tears: 눈물을 삼키다 *evaporate: 증발하다경제민주화라는 거창한 구호는 재벌과의 뒷거래로 묻혀갔고, 공염불이 된 검찰 독립의 약속.Herscheme of ‘democratization of the economy’ ended up being secret deals with, and her promise to make the prosecution an independent organ ended in an*grandiose: 거창한 *conglomerate: 대기업 *empty talk: 빈 말, 헛된 말또 기초연금, 누리예산… 가장 기초적인 복지공약은 파기됐습니다.The most basic welfare pledges like basic pensions and child carehave been*subsidy: 보조금 *annul: 취소하다, 무효로 만들다'늘.지.오.' 늘리고 지키고 올린다던 노동공약은 역주행 했습니다.Her promise to increase, protect, and improve jobs actually*go backward: 퇴보하다그리고 마지막으로 했던 약속. 모든 국민 앞에서 공언했던 그 말조차 이제는 지킬 수 없다고 합니다.The president even refused tothe prosecution’s investigation, which is quite different from the last promise she made in front of all citizens.*comply with: 순응하다, 지키다"급박한 시국에 대한 수습방안을 마련하기 위해" 라고 하니, 이 말을 어떻게 받아들여야 할 것인가…She refused to be investigated because “she needs tocountermeasures to this pressing societal situation.” How are we supposed to take this?*come up with: 내놓다, 제안하다필경 '약속'이라는 단어는 그렇게 가벼운 것이 아니었습니다.The meaning of the word ‘promise’ has never been so light and shallow.*shallow: 얄팍한, 피상적인그래서 시민들은 '유리지갑'이라고 불릴지언정 세금을 꼬박꼬박 납부했고, 듣도 보도 못한 질환으로 병역을 피하지도 않았고, 코너링이 아무리 탁월하더라도 특혜를 받지도 않았습니다.That’s whycitizens paid taxes despite harsh economic situations, served military duties, and stayed away from receiving favors.*regular: 평범한, 보통의말을 못타는 대신 성실하게 공부해 성적을 얻었고 자신의 일터에서 묵묵히 일했습니다.They might not have known how to ride horses, but attained grades through their own effort and worked hard at work.이것은 민주국가의 시민이라면 누구나 지켜야 할 가장 기본적인 약속들…These are some of the most basic promises that citizens from a democratic nation should keep.또한 우리는 그 약속을 기억하고 있습니다.And we also remember our promise잊지 않겠다는 다짐.to never forget the victims of the Sewol ferry tragedy.마지막까지 물속의 아이들을 구해내고자 했던 민간잠수사는 약속을 지키지 못함이 못내 마음에 걸려 뒷일을 부탁한다는 말을 남기고 떠나갔습니다.Private diver Kim Kwan-hong whoto bring back the students from underwater until the very last moment recently passed away, regretting the fact that he wasn’t able to keep his promise.*strive: 분투하다지난 다섯 번의 토요일 동안 평화의 기적을 만들어낸 시민들은 다시금 그 약속들을 떠올렸음에 틀림없습니다.Citizens who peacefully held the last five massivemust have recalled those promises.*vigil: 철야 농성그리고 마지막 순간엔 청와대의 면전에서 평화롭게 물러나던 시민들… 그들은 평화집회의 약속을 그렇게 지켜냈습니다.And when those citizens left the square facing the Blue House peacefully, they kept their promise to hold those vigils in a peaceful manner.약속을 지키지 않은 국가는… 그 수반은 부끄럽지 않은가…Shouldn’t the head of the state that failed to keep promises be*embarrass: 당황스럽게 만들다, 곤란하게 만들다시민들이 거리에서 외치고 있는 그 선언은 약속이 버려지는 그 불통의 시대를 뒤로 함이며 일방통행으로 일관하는 오만의 시대를 뒤로 함입니다.What the citizens are shouting out in the streets is aimed at ending these disrupted times of unkept promises and arrogance.*arrogance: 오만그래서 지금은 약속을 방기했던 국가가 약속을 지킨 시민사회에 경의를 표할 시간이 아닌가…Maybe it’s time for the nation that gave up on its own promises to show some respect to the citizens.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.November 28, 2016Edited & Translated by Shon Ji-hye and Brolley Genster