Park offers to cut her presidency short
박 대통령 “임기단축 등 국회 결정에 따라 물러날 것”
Dec 03,2016
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
President Park Geun-hye said Tuesday she will ask the National Assembly to decide the fate of her presidency, including a timeline
for her resignation, a possible game changer for the opposition parties’ plan to impeach her.
*timeline: 시간표
*game changer: 흐름을 바꿀 중요한 사건
박근혜 대통령은 화요일 사퇴 일정을 포함한 자신의 진퇴 문제를 국회의 결정에 맡기겠다고 선언했다. 대통령을 탄핵하려는 야권의 계획에 중요한 변수가 발생했다.
The disgraced
president read a statement to the nation to address a growing public clamor
for her resignation over a grave abuse of power
scandal. “Now, I want to make public my decision,” Park said.
*disgraced: 망신을 당한, 실각한
* clamor: 시끄러운 외침, 아우성
*abuse of power: 권력 남용
*make public
: 일반에게 알리다, 공표하다
지지도가 추락한 박 대통령은 심각한 권력 남용 스캔들에 분노한 국민들의 점증하는 퇴진 요구에 대국민 담화를 발표했다. 박 대통령은 “이제 저의 결심을 밝히고자 합니다”고 말했다.
“I will let the National Assembly decide my fate, including a plan to shorten my presidential term. The ruling and opposition party politicians should discuss and create a plan to minimize chaos and the vacuum in state affairs
and hand over the administration with stability
. I will step down based on that timeline and lawful procedures.”
*vacuum in state affairs: 국정 공백
*with stability: 안정되게
“제 대통령직 임기 단축을 포함한 진퇴 문제를 국회의 결정에 맡기겠습니다. 여야 정치권이 논의해 국정의 혼란과 공백을 최소화하고 안정되게 정권을 이양할 수 있는 방안을 만들어 주시면 그 일정과 법 절차에 따라 대통령직에서 물러나겠습니다.”
“I have surrendered
everything now,” she said, issuing a third apology to the people - but refusing many public calls for her immediate resignation.
*surrender: 항복하다, 포기하다
박 대통령은 “저는 이제 모든 것을 내려놓았습니다”고 말하면서 세 번째 대국민 사과를 했다. 그러나 즉시 하야하라는 많은 국민의 요구는 거부했다.
The third statement about the scandal, aired live, was issued as Park faced growing accusations
about her role in a massive abuse of power and corruption scandal involving her friend Choi Soon-sil and associates.
*accusation: 혐의 제기, 비난
측근 최순실과 그 일당이 관련된 대규모 권력 남용과 부패 스캔들에 박 대통령도 직접 공모했다는 혐의 제기에 직면하면서 생중계로 세 번째 대국민 담화를 발표했다.
It also came as opposition parties and some lawmakers from her own ruling party were preparing a motion
to impeach her. They were planning to vote on an impeachment motion as early as Friday.
*motion: 발의
야당 뿐만 아니라 여당 일부 의원들도 대통령 탄핵을 준비하자 세 번째 대국민 담화를 발표했다. 빠르면 오는 금요일에 대통령 탄핵안을 가결시킬 계획이다.
Opposition lawmakers reacted sensitively
to Park’s statement on Tuesday, calling it a tactic
to avoid impeachment. They made clear that they will not be deterred
by her proposal and will push forward
the plan to end her presidency via an impeachment.
*sensitively: 민감하게
*tactic: 전술, 술책
*deter: 단념시키다, 그만두게 하다
*push forward: 밀어 붙이다
야당 의원들은 대통령의 담화를 탄핵을 피해보려는 술책이라며 민감하게 반응했다. 야당들은 대통령의 제안을 받아 들이지 않을 것이며 탄핵으로 대통령직을 끝내는 계획을 밀어 붙이겠다고 분명히 밝혔다.
번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)