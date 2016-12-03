Park offers to cut her presidency short

Korea JoongAng DailyWednesday, November 30, 2016President Park Geun-hye said Tuesday she will ask the National Assembly to decide the fate of her presidency, including afor her resignation, a possible game changer for the opposition parties’ plan to impeach her.*timeline: 시간표*game changer: 흐름을 바꿀 중요한 사건박근혜 대통령은 화요일 사퇴 일정을 포함한 자신의 진퇴 문제를 국회의 결정에 맡기겠다고 선언했다. 대통령을 탄핵하려는 야권의 계획에 중요한 변수가 발생했다.Thepresident read a statement to the nation to address a growing publicfor her resignation over a gravescandal. “Now, I want to make public my decision,” Park said.*disgraced: 망신을 당한, 실각한* clamor: 시끄러운 외침, 아우성*abuse of power: 권력 남용: 일반에게 알리다, 공표하다지지도가 추락한 박 대통령은 심각한 권력 남용 스캔들에 분노한 국민들의 점증하는 퇴진 요구에 대국민 담화를 발표했다. 박 대통령은 “이제 저의 결심을 밝히고자 합니다”고 말했다.“I will let the National Assembly decide my fate, including a plan to shorten my presidential term. The ruling and opposition party politicians should discuss and create a plan to minimize chaos and theand hand over the administration. I will step down based on that timeline and lawful procedures.”*vacuum in state affairs: 국정 공백*with stability: 안정되게“제 대통령직 임기 단축을 포함한 진퇴 문제를 국회의 결정에 맡기겠습니다. 여야 정치권이 논의해 국정의 혼란과 공백을 최소화하고 안정되게 정권을 이양할 수 있는 방안을 만들어 주시면 그 일정과 법 절차에 따라 대통령직에서 물러나겠습니다.”“I haveeverything now,” she said, issuing a third apology to the people - but refusing many public calls for her immediate resignation.*surrender: 항복하다, 포기하다박 대통령은 “저는 이제 모든 것을 내려놓았습니다”고 말하면서 세 번째 대국민 사과를 했다. 그러나 즉시 하야하라는 많은 국민의 요구는 거부했다.The third statement about the scandal, aired live, was issued as Park faced growingabout her role in a massive abuse of power and corruption scandal involving her friend Choi Soon-sil and associates.*accusation: 혐의 제기, 비난측근 최순실과 그 일당이 관련된 대규모 권력 남용과 부패 스캔들에 박 대통령도 직접 공모했다는 혐의 제기에 직면하면서 생중계로 세 번째 대국민 담화를 발표했다.It also came as opposition parties and some lawmakers from her own ruling party were preparing ato impeach her. They were planning to vote on an impeachment motion as early as Friday.*motion: 발의야당 뿐만 아니라 여당 일부 의원들도 대통령 탄핵을 준비하자 세 번째 대국민 담화를 발표했다. 빠르면 오는 금요일에 대통령 탄핵안을 가결시킬 계획이다.Opposition lawmakers reactedto Park’s statement on Tuesday, calling it ato avoid impeachment. They made clear that they will not beby her proposal and willthe plan to end her presidency via an impeachment.*sensitively: 민감하게*tactic: 전술, 술책*deter: 단념시키다, 그만두게 하다*push forward: 밀어 붙이다야당 의원들은 대통령의 담화를 탄핵을 피해보려는 술책이라며 민감하게 반응했다. 야당들은 대통령의 제안을 받아 들이지 않을 것이며 탄핵으로 대통령직을 끝내는 계획을 밀어 붙이겠다고 분명히 밝혔다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)