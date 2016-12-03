Bracing for the worst

Bad things never come alone. The victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election added more volatility to a country saddled with an unprecedented political crisis, with the sitting president facing criminal investigations for the first time ever and state leadership virtually in limbo. The U.S. president-elect’s slogan of “Anything But Obama” to overthrow the eight-year legacy and policies of President Barack Obama will bring about massive changes to the Korea-U.S. relationship.Uncle Sam has kept up his role as the world’s policeman through bilateral and multilateral defense alliances with 68 countries across the world. The U.S. has been actively involved in global affairs through diplomatic and military means to sustain peace and order since World War II. Trump challenges this long-standing U.S. role. He claims that America is not the world’s policeman and cannot defend all the countries around the world. That’s a declaration of “America First.” In short, the Obama Pivot to Asia policy may be headed for the trash can.Can the Korea-U.S. alliance be saved? The bilateral relationship remained fundamentally intact because it was based on the strategic interest of responding to a common enemy and its threat. But the businessman-turned-politician seems to think differently. He believes the U.S. is unilaterally doing Korea a favor to keep it safe. He does not want to tolerate Koreans’ “free-riding” off U.S. military assets. That could mean that if Seoul does not share the cost of the U.S. military presence in Korea up to a desirable level, Washington could pull out its forces. Such a move can be fatal to Korean security, which relies heavily on the U.S.Trump’s perspective on the North Korean nuclear issue is more perplexing. At one time, he called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a “maniac” and then offered to sit down with him over a hamburger when he visits the U.S. One thing is clear: Trump does not have the “strategic patience” with Pyongyang that the Obama administration did.There are only two choices left — a dramatic resolution of the nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiations, or a decisive military action. The latter would be a disaster for us. Trump’s suggestion of scrapping a bilateral free trade agreement with South Korea also poses an imminent danger to the already-fragile Korean economy.Trump’s campaign platform won’t be easy to act out. He will face constraints from Congress, opposition from the bureaucrats and military and conservative think tanks in Washington, as well as skeptical media and public. But given his persona and business style, we cannot rule out the possibility of Trump defying opposition by the conservative mainstream and pushing ahead with his agenda. How should we respond?We could look for answers in the past. The U.S. decision to pull out 20,000 forces from South Korea following the pronouncement of the Guam Doctrine by Richard Nixon in 1969 to formalize the ending of U.S. engagement in the Vietnamese War and reduction of U.S. military presence in allied countries sent stronger shock waves than Trump has. We recovered from that shock by reinforcing our defense capabilities and improving our relationship with North Korea through the July 4 Joint Communiqué. Korea also came under heavy trade and liberalization pressure from the Reagan administration in 1982, but Korea Inc. weathered it by diversifying export markets and lobbying hard in the U.S. There is no reason to panic over the Trump shock.The U.S.-led world order should no longer be regarded as absolute. We can draw a better strategic plan on the economy and security when we accept the changeability of the U.S.-led order. As long as we consider the Korea-U.S. alliance a “constant,” we inevitably would have to accept Washington’s request of sharing more of the costs of a U.S. military presence in Korea. We can avoid the worst if we ready ourselves against the worst case of U.S. withdrawal of troops. Seoul should be able to argue that it does not want to maintain an alliance by taking U.S. soldiers hostage in South Korea.The Korea-U.S. alliance serves to fight the North Korean threat. It is therefore important to solve the stalemate in inter-Korean relations. We must try to find a breakthrough in the bilateral relationship instead of blindly relying on the U.S.-led foreign policy of sanctions and pressure. The installment of U.S.-led Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile battery and a hasty signing of a Korea-Japan military intelligence-sharing agreement were therefore rash missteps.What this country needs now is new leadership and a new government. It is essential for national security.나쁜 일은 혼자 오는 법이 없다던가. 온 나라를 뒤흔든 총체적 난국에 예상치 못한 트럼프 변수가 겹쳤다. '오바마 정책은 안 한다(Anything But Obama)'로 요약될 그의 대외정책 패러다임은 이제 한미관계의 대전환을 예고하고 있다.'5대양 6대주 68개 국가와 양자 동맹 혹은 긴밀한 군사협력 체계를 구축한 세계의 경찰.' 제2차 세계대전 이후 전략적 안정을 이유로 필요할 때마다 정치적 군사적 개입을 마다하지 않아온 미국의 이미지다. 트럼프는 이러한 동맹 체제에 의문을 제기한다. "우리는 세계의 경찰이 될 수 없다.전 세계의 나라들을 보호할 수도 없다." 이름하여 ‘미국 우선주의’로의 전환 선언이다. 오바마 행정부의 ‘아시아로의 귀환(Pivot to Asia)' 전략이 폐기될 가능성도 충분하다.한미동맹은 과연 무사할까. 본질적으로 한미동맹은 공동의 적과 위협에 대응한다는 전략적 이익과 핵심가치의 상호 보완성 때문에 가능했다. 그러나 트럼프의 관점은 달라 보인다. 그에게 동맹은 한국의 안보를 위해 미국이 일방적으로 시혜를 베푸는 것일 따름이다. 더 이상 한국의 무임승차를 허용하지 않겠다고 말하는 이유다. '적절한 수준'의 방위비를 분담하지 않으면 주한미군을 철수할 수도 있다는 말도 같은 맥락이다. 동맹을 절대시해 온 우리에게는 가히 치명적이다.북핵 문제에 대한 견해는 더욱 종잡을 수 없다. 김정은을 미치광이로 부르다가도 그가 미국에 오면 회의 탁자에 오면 햄버거를 먹으며 핵 협상을 하겠다는 말도 남긴다. 분명한 것은 오바마 행정부의 '전략적 인내' 정책을 유지할 의향은 없다는 것이다.그렇다면 남는 것은 대화와 협상을 통한 극적 타결과 전격적인 군사행동, 두 가지 뿐이다. 특히 후자의 경우 우리에게는 재앙이 될 수밖에 없다. 여기에 트럼프의 한미 자유무역협정(FTA) 폐기론은 안 그래도 어려운 우리 경제에 커다란 악재가 될 것으로 보인다.이러한 공약들이 그대로 실현되기는 어려울 것이다. 의회의 견제, 행정부 관료와 군부의 저항, 워싱턴의 보수적 싱크탱크들의 반대, 언론과 일반 여론의 향배까지 고려해 보면 더욱 그렇다. 그러나 상대는 트럼프다. 익히 알려져 있는 그의 성격과 사업 방식에다 보수 핵심지지 세력의 동향을 보면 이러한 현실적 제약에도 불구하고 그가 공약에서 제시한 정책기조를 그냥 밀고 나가려 할 개연성을 배제할 수 없다. 만일 그렇다면 우리는 무엇을 해야 하는가.지나온 길들을 꼼꼼히 되새겨 보면 답이 보인다. 1969년 괌 독트린을 공식화한 닉슨 행정부가 주한미군 1개 사단 2만여 병력을 철수했을 때를 생각해 보자. 분명 트럼프의 공언보다 훨씬 충격적이었고 강력했지만, 우리는 자주국방과 남북관계개선(7.4. 공동성명)으로 극복해 낸 바 있다. 1982년 레이건 행정부의 신통상정책과 그에 따른 수입규제 조치, 시장개방 압력도 거세었지만 수출품목 및 시장 다변화와 적극적 대미로비로 피해갔다. 요컨대 트럼프 쇼크를 감당 못할 이변으로 봐서는 안 된다는 것이다.또한 미국 중심의 세계질서가 절대적이 아니라 가변적이라는 현실 인식이 있어야 한다. 그래야 제대로 된 전략을 그릴 수 있다. 동맹도 마찬가지다. 이를 고정불변의 운명적 기제로 믿는 한, "차기 미국 정부가 한국에 방위비 분담금 인상을 요구한다면 한국은 어쩔 수 없이 받아들일 수밖에 없는 상황"이라는 장명진 방위사업청장의 발언 같은 어처구니 없는 논리적 함정을 벗어날 방법이 없다. 최악의 경우 주한미군의 철수 가능성까지 열어놓고 협상에 임해야 바로 그 최악의 경우를 막을 수 있다는 역설이다. 하염없이 미뤄둔 전시작전통제권 환수 역시 충분히 사용할 수 있는 카드다. '주한미군을 용병으로 삼으면서까지 동맹을 유지할 생각은 없다'는 명확한 입장을 세우는 일이 먼저다.한미동맹의 존재 이유는 북한의 위협이다. 결국 남북 문제를 먼저 따져보는 작업이 이러한 탄력적 대응의 전제조건이라 하겠다. 우리가 먼저 남북관계 개선, 북핵문제의 주도적 해결에 나서야 트럼프 쇼크를 넘어설 수 있다. 이제 북한 문제를 미국에만 의존하여 ‘제재와 압박’을 통해 풀려는 '외주 외교'의 환상을 끝내야 한다. 오히려 중국과의 공조를 통해 대화와 협상의 기능성을 모색해야 할 것이다. 그런 점에서 사드 체계의 조기배치나 한일군사정보보호협정의 성급한 타결은 한반도 안보환경 악화뿐만 아니라 무역 보복을 초래하는 아주 중차대한 패착이라 하겠다.외교는 내치의 연속이다. 식물 상태에 빠진 정부가 이렇듯 섬세하고도 대담한 외교를 성공적으로 수행해 낼 수는 없어 보인다. 우리에게 지금 필요한 것은 새로운 리더십, 새로운 정부다. 무엇보다 한국의 안보를 위해서 그렇다.