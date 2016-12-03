Flames spread through Daegu’s fabric market

Firefighters shoot water to put out a fire engulfing hundreds of shops in Seomun Market, the largest traditional street market in Daegu, on Wednesday. Daegu police said the fire broke out around 2 a.m. early Wednesday morning at a street stall located between Buildings 1 and 4. As of Wednesday afternoon, some 97 fire engines and 400 firefighters were still battling the fire. [GONG JEONG-SIK]소방관들이 수요일 물을 뿌리며 서문시장 화재 진압을 시도하고 있다. 대구 최대 전통시장인 서문시장 내 점포 수 백여 개가 불탔다. 대구 경찰은 수요일 새벽 2시쯤 시장 내 1지구와 4지구 사이에 있던 노점에서 화재가 발생했다고 말했다. 수요일 오후 현재 소방차 97대와 소방관 4백여 명이 계속 화재 진압을 하고 있다. [공정식 기자]