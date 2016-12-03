Yerin Beak announces holiday song

Singer-songwriter Yerin Baek is preparing for the holidays with a Christmas-themed tune.According to a surprise unveiling of teaser images by the singer on Friday, her upcoming single “Love You on Christmas” will be released on Dec. 7. The singer will become the second from her record label JYP Entertainment to release a seasonal song, as labelmate Baek A-yeon recently unveiled her holiday single “Just Once,” featuring JB of boy band Got7, on Wednesday.Additionally, the singer is the latest in a trend of female artists making announcements of a holiday release. Girl group Apink and singer Jessica are both dropping a new record this month.Baek originally debuted as a member of the duo 15&, along with “K-pop Star” winner Park Ji-min, which released their first single “I Dream” in 2012.By Chung Jin-hong