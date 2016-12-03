The beginning of new hope (국문)

What do the Bachelors Union for Marriage, the Lazy People’s Alliance and Altitude Sickness Research Group have in common? They are the names of the groups that can be found in the flags that some of the 1.9 million protesters had brought when they gathered for a candlelight vigil in Gwanghwamun on Saturday.
These unlikely and rather funny flags were different from the combatant flags that are often found in protests. The state of the nation was so serious that the bachelors came out to participate in the protest on a Saturday instead of having a date. The researchers of mountain sickness came forward to speak up, putting aside their profound study.
The lazy people came out of the couch, formed a group and lit the candles. Their desperate wishes must have impressed the heavens, because the snow that fell in the morning stopped by the time people gathered for the protest.
Protesters had LED candles that cannot be blown out, some wearing it on a headband or raising it as a flag. Humorous and funny ideas could be found around the rally. It proves that the rally was not arranged by some professional protesters but represent solidarity of the people.
Unfortunately, the members of the Lazy People’s Alliance will not be able to return to their laziness this Saturday. The bachelors and altitude sickness researchers will once again head to Gwanghwamun with LED candles.
Park Geun-hye’s third statement on Nov. 29 has fanned the candlelight protests. Park said she has “surrendered everything now,” but Koreans are puzzled what she meant by “everything.” Her defense attorney mentioned “privacy as a woman,” but the citizens, too, have private lives. And they have been giving up their Saturdays to protest and call for her resignation.
While Korea is in despair, we still need to find hope. The situation may be different, but we can find a clue from post-war Japan. After their World War II defeat, Japanese people experienced kyodatsu, or war exhaustion.
American historian John Dower’s “Embracing Defeat: Japan in the Wake of World War II” analyzed that kyodatsu became a chance for Japan to reinvent itself. The defeat and despair provided Japanese people with a chance to make a new start.
In 2016, Korea’s exhaustion and despair could be a growing pain for a new start. I cautiously wish for a chance to clean up the Republic of Korea.
The politicians are pathetic, but Korea has 1.9 million citizens who can continue peaceful protests. I believe that Korean people can turn today’s despair into tomorrow’s hope. The candles that will be lit on Saturday will be the beginning of new hope.
*The author is a political news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
독거총각 결혼추진회, 게으름뱅이연합, 고산병 연구회의 공통점은? 맞다. 지난 토요일 서울 광화문을 메운 190만 국민이 촛불과 함께 들고 나온 깃발에 적힌 모임 이름이다. 조금은 엉뚱하고 꽤나 유쾌한 이 깃발들은 집회에 으레 등장하기 마련인 전투적 깃발과는 사뭇 달랐다. 나라 상황이 얼마나 엄중하면 독거총각 결혼추진회가 황금같은 토요일에 소개팅 대신 광화문에 출동했으며, 고산병 연구라는 숭고한 목적은 잠시 미루고 민의를 알리겠다고 나섰을까. 연합까지 만들어 촛불까지 드는 부지런함을 과시한 게으름뱅이연합에겐 경의까지 표하고 싶을 정도다. 이들의 간절함에 역시 지성이면 감천인지, 아침부터 흩날리던 눈발도 촛불 켜기 좋은 저녁 즈음이 되니 딱 그쳤다.
여기에다 어떤 거친 바람에도 꺼지지 않는 LED형 촛불은 심지어 머리띠형에 깃대형으로까지 진화했다. 집회 현장 곳곳마다 톡톡 튀는 아이디어와 유머감각이 넘친다. 이번 집회가 일부 꾼들의 작전이 아니라 국민 전체의 단단한 민의를 반영하고 있음을 보여주는 단면들이다.
아쉽지만 이번 토요일에도 게으름뱅이연합에겐 게으름을 피울 여유가 없을 듯 싶다. 독거총각들도, 고산병 연구자들도 각양각색 LED 촛불과 함께 광화문으로 향할 것이다. 박근혜 대통령의 지난달 29일 제3차 대국민담화는 촛불집회를 더 부채질한 모양새다. 박 대통령이 “모든 것을 내려놓았다”고 했지만 그 ‘모든 것’이 대체 뭔지, 국민은 어리둥절하다. 대통령의 변호인은 “여성으로서의 사생활” 운운했지만 국민에게도 지켜야할 사생활이 있다. 언제까지 국민이 사생활은 반납하고 광장에 나와 집회에서 토요일을 불살라야 하는가.
절망의 한가운데에 있는 대한민국이지만 그래도 희망은 찾아야 한다. 상황은 달라도 단초는 전후 일본을 참고해볼만하다. 전후 일본에서 생긴 신조어, ‘허탈’이라는 뜻의 ‘교다쓰(虛脫)’가 그 힌트다. 미국 역사학자 존 다우어는 저서 『패배를 껴안고』에서 교다쓰가 일본이 새로 태어나는 계기가 됐다고 분석했다. 전쟁 패배와 절망감이 일반 일본인들에게 오히려 새 출발을 할 수 있는 계기를 만들어줬기 때문이라고 했다. 2016년 대한민국의 교다쓰 역시 새로운 출발을 위한 뼈아픈 성장통이 될 수 있지 않을까. 이참에 대한민국을 싹 청소하는 계기를 조심스럽게 희망해본다. 정치권을 보면 한숨만 나오지만 대한민국에겐 190만이 평화롭게 시위를 벌이는 놀라운 국민이 있다. 오늘의 절망을 껴안고 내일의 희망으로 바꾸는 것도, 이 나라 국민이라면 가능하다고 믿는다. 내일도 타오를 촛불은 이미 그 희망의 시작이다.
정치부 전수진 기자