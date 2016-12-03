Restore state prosecution (국문)
김수남 검찰총장 , 우병우와 내통한 검사 솎아내라
Park Young-soo, the appointed independent counsel authorized to investigate the unprecedentedly broad influence-peddling and power abuses revolving around President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, brought in the renowned senior prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl to his 104 person-strong team.
Yoon lost favor with the Blue House after he claimed he was not loyal to an individual while heading a special investigation into the National Intelligence Service’s meddling in the 2012 presidential election in favor of candidate Park. Many in the state prosecution have raised their hands to join the team. Park said he would recruit prosecutors with “will and persistence.”
The state prosecution said it would completely cooperate with the special investigation and hand over all its findings to the incoming team.
The first work should start with combing out prosecutors that had been loyal to the mighty senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Woo Byung-woo.
The special investigation team of the state prosecution could not question Woo even after it named him a suspect in the crime of negligence in duty. Conflict of interests got in the way as the team would have had to question senior prosecutors as they would have been in close connection with Woo in charge of judiciary matters. But internal probe is necessary now that the investigation is spearheaded by a team of independent counsels.
Yoon Gap-geun, who headed the case of Woo in the special team, should be first to face an internal probe. The prosecution has also neglected its duty by failing to secure the evidence proving how Woo was involved in power abuse.
Prosecutor-general Kim Soo-nam must order the internal investigators to question state prosecutors suspected of colluding with Woo. Kim should be willing to comply with the probe first.
If prosecutors cannot catch political prosecutors, the prosecution institution would face reform led by outside forces. The state prosecution must be restored to revive law and order in this society.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 2, Page 30
박영수 특검은 윤석열 대전고검 검사를 수사팀장으로 임명해줄 것을 요청하는 등 수사팀 구성에 들어갔다. 박근혜 정부 초기 국정원 댓글사건을 수사했던 윤 검사는 "나는 개인에게 충성하지 않는다"는 국감장 발언으로 청와대의 눈밖에 났었다. 이후 그는 줄곧 고검에서 좌천성 근무를 했다. 윤 검사외에도 많은 검사들이 이번 특검 참여를 희망하고 있다. 박 특검은 "의지와 끈기력 있는 검사를 중심으로 선발하겠다"고 말했다.
검찰은 박근혜 정부 국정농단 사건과 관련된 수사 자료 일체를 특검에게 전달하고,수사팀 지원에도 최대한 협조한다는 방침이다. 검찰로서는 시쳇말로 시원 섭섭하겠지만 이제부터 본격적으로 해야 할 일이 남아있다. 소위 '우병우 라인' 검사들을 솎아내는 일이다.
특별수사본부가 우 전 수석을 직무유기 혐의의 피의자 신분으로 지목하고도 소환조사를 하지 못한 것은 수치스런 일이다. 우 전 수석과 업무상 협조가 빈번했던 검찰로서는 그의 혐의를 밝히기 위해선 검찰 간부들에 대한 조사가 불가피한 측면이 있었기 때문으로 볼 수 있다. 하지만 이제 특검 수사에 모든 것을 맡긴 상황에서 내부 점검을 할 필요가 있다.
당장 우 전 수석의 횡령혐의 사건을 맡았던 윤갑근 특수팀부터 감찰 조사의 대상이 돼야 한다. 우 전 수석이 국정농단에 어떻게 간여했는지를 밝히기 위한 증거자료 수집에 실패한 것도 특수팀이 본연의 임무를 게을리 한 탓이다. 이러고도 검사라고 할 수 있는지 의문스럽다.
김수남 검찰총장은 대검 감찰본부에게 특수팀은 물론 우 전 수석과 내통한 의혹을 받고 있는 검사들에 대한 감찰을 지시해야 한다. 그러기 위해선 김총장부터 "필요하면 나도 감찰을 하라"며 당당하게 나와야 할 것이다.
이번에도 정치검찰을 발본색원하지 못할 경우 검찰은 외부에 의한 개혁을 당할 것이다. 정치권 등에선 외부 전문가들에게 검찰 시스템의 개혁작업을 맡겨야 한다는 주문이 벌써부터 나오고 있다. 검찰이 살아야 나라가 산다는 교훈은 이번 사건의 경험만으로도 충분하다.