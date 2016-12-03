Finding a way out (국문)

Leaving well is as important as living well. President Park Geun-hye has led a horridly ruinous life for the last four years, offering unfettered access to public power to her friend Choi Soon-sil. Since she faces demands to surrender her power for all the damage she has done, Park should at least leave decently. She is utterly misguided and deluded if she thinks she can still exercise some influence over the state and independent prosecutors, not to mention remain in some sort of public role during the next administration.
Park must be fully aware that people are congregating in downtown Seoul this cold December weekend to send a stern message to the president and shatter her hopes of keeping her title. Given her crime and incompetence, she should be stripped from office immediately.
But her exit must be incremental and orderly as to not disrupt the constitutional legitimacy of the presidency and institution of the state.
Earlier this week, the president vowed before the people that she would leave her fate to the legislature and resign from office according to a legislative timeline based on a peaceful and stable transition. Lawmakers, however, have yet to respond officially to the president’s dramatic offer to resign. The political parties cannot seem to agree on a timetable and method.
The Saenuri Party has made it their party position to give the president until April 30 to back out and is hostile to the opposition’s plan to go ahead with an impeachment motion on Dec. 9. The three opposition parties have not sat down with the ruling party for any talks on the issue and reiterated that they will railroad the motion through the legislature next week.
Both plans are fatally flawed. The Saenuri Party only suggests when the president should step down and does not mention what her role will be until then. It is also uncertain whether the president will comply with her party’s demand. The three opposition parties are merely repeating their calls for immediate resignation, echoing the banner cries of the masses protesting at mass rallies.
The best solution so far is one that has been suggested by the minority faction of the ruling party that is not allied with the president. According to the proposal, the president should step down from office by April 30. Until then, all her authority should be handed over to the prime minister. The president should make this clear by Wednesday. If not, the ruling party will also vote in favor of impeachment on Friday. This proposal sounds most plausible and reasonable. The president should take the advice.
Park must not return to office just because an indecisive legislative is unsure about impeachment. If she attempts such a cunning move, she could face bigger outrage and public backlash. The president must stamp out any hope of her retaining her position because she is not worth the title.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 3. Page 30
아름다운 사람은 머문 자리도 아름답다고 한다. 박근혜 대통령의 지난 4년은 최순실에게 국가권력을 갖다 받친 못난 짓의 연속이었다. 박 대통령은 그 때문에 물러나게 됐으니 물러날 때만큼은 괜찮게 물러났다는 소리를 들어야 한다. 행여 검찰이나 특검에 영향력을 행사한다거나 차기 정권 창출에 어떤 역할을 하기 위해 현직에 있고 싶은 욕심이 남았다면 착각이고 오산이다. 12월 추위에도 오늘 6차 광화문 집회에 시민들이 모이는 이유가 박 대통령의 끝없는 미련과 집착을 해체하기 위해서라는 점을 대통령은 깨닫기 바란다.
박 대통령의 죄와 무능을 따지자면 오늘이라도 청와대에서 내려와야 마땅하다. 다만 그가 앉아있는 대통령직의 헌법적 책무와 국가 계속성에 대한 요구 때문에 퇴진이 최소한의 시간을 들여 질서있게 이뤄져야 하는 건 어쩔 수 없다. 나흘 전 박 대통령은 자신의 진퇴 문제를 국회의 결정에 맡기겠다고 했고, "안정되게 정권을 이양할 수 있는 방안을 만들어 주시면 대통령직에서 물러나겠다"고 밝혔다. 대통령의 '하야 의향발표'는 전향적이었으나 국회의 공식 결정은 나오지 않았다. 새누리당과 야3당의 입장이 다르기 때문이다. 새누리당은 "대통령이 내년 4월30일까지 하야하라"는 당론을 채택하면서 9일 있을 탄핵안 처리엔 부정적이다. 야3당은 국회안 도출을 위한 어떤 여야협의도 거부한 채 "9일 탄핵안 가결"만 외치고 있다.
두개의 주장은 다 치명적 문제를 안고 있다. 새누리당 당론엔 하야 시기만 제시됐을 뿐 하야 때까지 대통령이 직무를 포기해야 하며 국회가 선택한 국무총리에게 권한대행직을 넘겨야 한다는 내용이 빠져있다. 새누리당이 당론으로 채택했다 해서 박 대통령이 이를 실천하리라는 보장도 없다. 더불어민주당·국민의당 등 야3당은 촛불민심에 대한 두려움에 휩싸여 '즉각,무조건 퇴진'이란 무책임하고 비현실적인 정신 구조속에서 헤어나지 못하고 있다.
국회가 분열된 상황에서 박 대통령이 선택할 수 있는 가장 올바른 로드맵은 이른바 '비박 세력'의 안이라고 판단된다. 유승민·정병국·황영철 의원 등이 어제 내놓은 로드맵은 ^박 대통령은 내년 4월30일까지 하야한다 ^하야 때까지 모든 국정은 총리에게 넘긴다 ^박 대통령은 이런 입장표명을 7일 오후6시까지 한다 ^대통령의 입장표명이 없으면 9일 야3당의 탄핵안 표결에 합류한다는 내용이다. 비박의 입장은 정치권의 3개 안 중 가장 합리적이고 다수 국민의 지지를 받을 수 있는 정치일정이다. 박 대통령이 지체없이 이 길을 따르기 바란다. 만에 하나 박 대통령이 국회 합의 불발을 빌미로 아무런 입장표명 없이 탄핵안 부결 상황까지 기다리다가 슬그머니 정상적인 권한행사로 복귀하는 일은 없어야 한다. 지금까지와 비교할 수 없는 재앙을 맞게 될 것이다. 세상이 어떻게 흘러가도 박 대통령에게 그런 요행은 일어나지 않는다. 박 대통령은 그럴 자격이 없다.