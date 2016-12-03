Germany through the eyes of Martin Luther: Preparing to celebrate Reformation’s 500th anniversary in 2017

The morning service on the 499th anniversary of Reformation Day on Oct. 31 at Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, where Martin Luther first presented his “Disputation on the Power of Indulgences” to point out the Catholic Church’s corruption. [LEE SUN-MIN]

A statue of Martin Luther in Eisenach, Germany, is decorated with a blanket and bed while the statue is being restored in time for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation Day next year on October 31. [LEE SUN-MIN]

A special chocolate treat made at a dessert shop in Erfurt, Germany, to attract visitors to cities with traces of Luther’s life and works.

Far left: St. George’s Church in Eisenach is where Martin Luther preached and Johann Sebastian Bach was christened. Left: To celebrate the 499th anniversary of Reformation Day, the town of Wittenberg celebrated with festivities enjoyed at the time Luther was alive. Above: Local students painted doors with inspirations they got from Luther’s life and ideas.

Wartburg, left, a fortress castle in Eisenach, is where Luther translated the New Testament into German so that more people can understand the teachings of the Bible. In the castle, “Luther’s Chamber” is where Luther used to translate.

EISENACH, WITTENBERG, ERFURT and SCHMALKALDEN, Germany - October 31 may be best known as Halloween for some, but for others it is a day to celebrate the beginning of the Protestant Reformation.Reformation Day may not be widely known, even among Christians, but the anniversary has been talked about more often in recent years. Next year marks the 500th anniversary of the day Martin Luther openly denounced the Catholic Church and asked for corrections, also known as the beginning of the Reformation.It is said that on Oct. 31 in 1517, Luther presented a document titled “Disputation on the Power of Indulgences,” listing 95 wrongdoings happening at church, although whether the commonly told story of him nailing the paper to the door of Castle Church of All Saints in Wittenberg, Germany is still debated. His attempt to correct the corrupted church created the new denomination in Christianity, and many have followed the traces of his footsteps in religion, academia and culture, drawing them to make trips out to Germany.Petra Hedorfer, Chief Executive Officer of the German National Tourist Board, said in a release that Martin Luther is like an ambassador who gives religious and cultural inspirations to over 800 million reformed Christians and other tourists from all over the world.There are travel routes called “Routes to Luther” that include 10 cities that are called “Lutheran sites” where Luther either lived, studied or preached, including Altenburg, Eisenach, Eisleben, Erfurt, Halle (Saale), Magdeburg, Schmalkalden, Torgau, Weimar, Wittenberg. These 10 cities are between Frankfurt and Berlin, and close to Leipzig in eastern Germany. The cities, which are considered to be important sites of religious history, are expected to draw large crowds for the 500th anniversary.Many tourists often choose to visit one of the largest of the 10 cities, Eisenach, because it is home to Wartburg, a fortress castle where Luther hid and worked on translating the New Testament from Latin to German. The work is not only appreciated by religious leaders, but also linguists, as Luther made many German words to describe what’s written in the Bible, and many of those words and phrases are still widely used in the German language.There is a room called “Luther’s Chamber,” where the harbinger of Protestantism sought refuge from people who didn’t welcome his religious beliefs against the existing Catholic Church. Luther stayed in this room from May 1521 to March of the following year, as he had to avoid being spotted, and often worse wigs, a beard, or other costumes to disguise himself. The fortress is also popular among non-religious travelers, as it is the only fortress in Germany that is a Unesco World Heritage site.Eisenach was also a hometown for Luther for three years when he was young, and the town promotes itself as a place that Luther used to call his “dear town.” Where he lived is now called the Luther House and is used as a museum to show the life works of Luther and the development of the reformed church.Not too far from the Luther House is the main plaza where a statue of Luther stands. Currently, the statue is being covered in a pink house while it was going through some restoration work. The exterior will soon be moved before the 500th anniversary in October, but since the display has itself become popular, the city may consider keeping the decoration in a nearby location, according to a local tour guide.While the city is filled with traces of Luther, it also has a lot to offer for anyone looking for something else. Johann Sebastian Bach, a globally renowned composer, was born there, and a museum dedicated to Bach can really be a good place for a quick respite with some music. Bach was christened at St. George’s Church in Eisenach where Luther used to preach, and the church has become one of the must-visit places in town. The service on Reformation Day is aired live by local broadcasters each year, so it may be difficult to go inside the church a few days prior to the anniversary.Then, one can take a day trip out to Schmalkalden, about one hour away from Eisenach, and another small town where Luther briefly resided in 1537. The town is meaningful for Protestants, as this is where the so-called “Schmalkaldic League” was founded in 1530, with princes, counts as well as evangelical theologians coming together and holding numerous meetings in town to form a united alliance of all Protestants. Painted outside a house where Luther stayed is a “Luther Rose,” the symbol for Lutheranism, a white rose with red heart inside. Inside the red heart is a cross.The small town also has a castle a few steps behind the Luther House called Wilhelmsburg Castle, which has one of the oldest organs in the world. From the castle, which is the highest point of the town, one can get a good view of the overall town.Erfurt is often known as Luther’s spiritual home, as he studied there from 1501 to 1505 at a university and then lived as a monk in the Augustinian Monastery until 1511. He was ordained as a priest here in 1507. A guided tour of the monastery can also be booked and there is a small hall where works of Luther while at the monastery is displayed with pieces of furniture used during his stay.The town, to attract more visitors, has been developing special treats that are themed after Luther, such as a box of chocolate filled with cherry jelly and milk chocolate ganache mixed with a kind of liquor that is suspected to have consumed by Luther during his lifetime.While Eisenach, Erfut, and Schmalkalden might be more easily accessible for travelers looking to make a connection from Frankfrut or Dusseldorf, Wittenberg is easier to get for those thinking about visiting Berlin.Wittenberg, where the historic Castle Church where Luther first announced his “protest” against the Catholic Church is located, gets the most festive, with many events. To welcome visitors from outside of Germany, the historic church in town offers a service in English as well to celebrate the Reformation Day. Inside the church, visitors can also see a tombstone that indicates that Luther is buried there.By the time one gets out of the morning service on the historic day, the streets of a quiet town will turn into a gigantic festival, as it did to celebrate the 499th anniversary at the end of October this year. Many people dressed in traditional clothing and sold food that was consumed long ago. The town also displayed old and large doors painted with inspirations from Luther to show how much impact he had on German culture. To house more people wanting to learn more about Luther’s ideas, the city is also in the process of building more monasteries or study rooms not too far away from Castle Church.The town also has one of the largest Luther Houses, which is used as a museum to show relics of the Reformation movement, but it is currently closed for restoration before the big event next year.More information on the travel destinations to visit to follow the traces of Luther’s life and work can be found on the German National Tourist Board’s website at www.germany.travel. There are some animated movies explaining the Reformation for viewers of all ages alongside basic tour information about the Luther cities. Many special exhibitions are also scheduled to happen to show how Luther’s works have been closely related to music in “Luther the Musician, Bach the Theologian” at Bach House in Eisenach from April 30. To show how Luther’s works have influenced Germany overall, another exhibition, “Luther and the Germans,” will be held at Wartburg Castle in Eisenach from May 4 to Nov. 5.Each city’s website contains more information about new and existing programs to celebrate the Reformation Day, and on guided tour for a fee.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]