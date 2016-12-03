Institutional investors weigh on bourse

Seoul’s main bourse retreated for the first time in five trading days Friday, mainly on selling from institutional investors.The Kospi closed at 1,970.61, down 13.14 points, or 0.66 percent from the previous trading day.Institutional and foreign investors pulled down the index, offloading 39.1 billion won ($33.3 million) and 9.9 billion won each. Retail investors, on the other hand, cushioned the fall, purchasing 23.5 billion won in shares.By sector, pharmaceuticals fell the biggest by 1.2 percent. Electronics and service shares both declined 1 percent. On the other hand, communications added 0.8 percent while construction inched up 0.3 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 1.26 percent to close at 1,727,000 won. Affiliate Samsung C&T also lost 1.95 percent to 125,500 won. Cosmetics leader AmorePacific continued its decline for the third trading day to close at 307,500 won, down 3.61. Korea Electric Power Corporation slumped 2.36 percent to 43,450 won.On the flip side, chipmaker SK Hynix managed to add 0.45 percent to 44,400 won. Hyundai Motor snapped a four-day decline to rise 1.14 percent to 133,500 won. Posco inched up 0.8 percent to 253,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq fell 7.12 points, or 1.2 percent from the previous trading day to 586.73. The index fell below 590 for the first time since late January, as foreign and institutional investors both sold shares for the first time in three days.Celltrion lost 1.78 percent to 99,600 won, while Medytox added 0.09 percent to 334,000 won. Kakao shed 1.83 percent to 75,300 won and CJ E&M fell 1.81 percent to 54,400 won.Other developed-market stocks are also on track for their first weekly retreat since the U.S. election, amid increased odds on an interest-rate hike this month to 100 percent. Italy’s referendum on reducing the power of its Senate is also weighing on risk sentiment, given a win for “No” could result in the government’s ouster.The Korean won weakened 0.4 percent to 1,172.6 versus the dollar on Friday. Three-year yield for Korean government bonds rose two basis points to 1.75 percent. The 10-year yield rose six basis points to 2.26 percent.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, BLOOMBERG [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]