CJ Korea Express eyes use of self-flying drones

CJ Korea Express has launched a research project to develop self-flying drones for use in its logistics centers, the company said Friday.The drones, specifically made for use in the storage units at logistics centers, will be designed to fly without humans. As they will have self-learning abilities to understand routes and space, each drone won’t need to be programmed individually according to the logistics centers of different structure.Placed in storage units, these devices will be able to take photos of the logistics’ information such as its content or expiration date and send the information directly to administrators’ computers.Until now, employees working in logistics centers had to check information in person by visiting a storage unit or searching for an inquired product. Drones, however, will enable all of these processes to be completed in the office through a computer control system, saving both time and labor. It will also facilitate checking information stored on racks that are placed higher than 2 meters (6.5 feet).Dongguk University and Ubee Drone, the drone manufacturing start-up, will work alongside CJ for the project. While the company provides technology knowhow for logistics management, Ubee will be in charge of adequately melding this into drone development. The company wants to apply the devices to its logistics centers by the first half of next year. The system later will be applied to CJ Korea Express’s logistics centers nationwide.Drone research is only a part of what goes on in CJ Korea Express’s logistics center, which has been excavating institutes and start-ups to develop new technology and solutions for the logistics industry.“We hope the drone development project will set a good example of not only of how new technology can be applied to logistics, but also as a cooperation model for major companies with start-ups and schools,” said Chung Tae-young, head of CJ’s logistics research center.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]