Hankook’s silent tires tapped for Audi Q7, SQ7

Hankook Tire is supplying so-called silent tires for Audi’s sport-utility vehicle Q7 and SQ7, the company said Friday. It is the first Korean tire maker to supply sound-absorbing tires as original equipment for German models. Original equipment tires are those manufacturers include when the vehicle is new to enhance the features of a car.The tire provider said it applied a sound-absorbing pad to the inner part of the tires to reduce noise while driving. “It is a core technology that will lead the future tire industry,” the company said in a statement.The Q7 and SQ7 will be supplied with the Ventus S1 evo2 SUV, a 22-inch high-end tire.