Reimagining classical music radio : DJ Kang Suk-woo’s hit show is welcoming to all types of listeners

Actor and radio DJ Kang Suk-woo currently works as the DJ for CBS radio program “Dear the Beautiful You.” The show is aired from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

Some might have the experience of being called uncultured for dozing off while listening to classical music, but actor and radio DJ Kang Suk-woo thinks differently.“I felt sleepy too,” said Kang after playing Claude Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” through his radio program.Kang currently works as the DJ for CBS radio program “Dear the Beautiful You,” which is centered on classical music. Ever since Kang took the position as its DJ and reorganized the show’s format in September 2015, its listenership skyrocketed, earning itself the top spot among all radio music programs aired at the same time.According to the Korea Broadcast Advertising Corporation (Kobaco), the program’s listener ratings reached 5 percent in October, which is a new record for a classical music program. It’s also similar to that of the well-known MBC radio program “Single Bungle Show,” which marked 5.2 percent.The key to the program’s popularity lies in its spontaneity. While it is uncommon for classical music programs to reflect listeners’ reactions while airing the show, Kang and producer Son Myung-hoe focus on listeners’ response during the whole show. It is also very common for them to make changes to their scheduled playlist while airing the show. A few days ago, for instance, 11 out of the 15 songs played for the day were new selections made on the spot. Depending on listeners’ reactions and online song requests, Kang makes instant changes to his list of music.“Now that I have been doing the show for over a year,” said Kang, “I can tell the difference between the songs that many people like from ones they get bored of.”A major portion of the show consists of getting to know how listeners felt after listening to the music. Some also share their special memories based on certain pieces. Explanations about history or music theory rarely appear on the program.“‘Stay away from revering classical music,’ is my motto,” said Kang. “As long as one is careful not to be disrespectful, listeners are free to listen to music another time if they’re sleepy.”The goal of the show is to make listeners relaxed by listening to the music. Kang and Son hope to let people know that they can enjoy classical music even if they don’t know much about it.“They could study music through other programs. All I ask of my listeners is to be happy by listening to music,” said Son.“I realized that classical music fans exist in a wide range of working fields, like truck drivers and plumbers, to name a few,” said Kang. “What could be better than making these people happy through the music we air?”Kang also added that he hoped to have a radio program like this for the next 20 years.As long as a song has not been played in the past month, Kang and Son make most of their choices among popular music. Sometimes, if the piece is too long, they are not afraid to play only a portion of the song as well.BY KIM HO-JOUNG [shon.jihye@joongang.co.kr]드뷔시 틀어 준 DJ 강석우 “졸리면 그냥 주무세요”25일 강석우의 ‘아름다운 당신에게’(CBS 음악FM·매일 오전 9~11시 방송)가 내보낸 클래식 음악은 15곡이었다. 미리 짠 선곡표는 물론 있었다. 하지만 그 중 11곡이 생방송 중 즉석에서 바뀐 음악이었다. 선곡표대로 살아남은 곡은 넷 뿐. 인터넷·문자로 받은 신청곡들이 정해진 곡목들을 밀어냈다. 선곡표는 늘 변화무쌍하다. 신청곡을 실시간으로 반영하기 때문이다. 하루 선곡표의 평균 80%가 현장에서 바뀐다.‘아름다운 당신에게’는 이례적으로 청취율이 잘 나오는 클래식 라디오 프로그램이다. 배우 강석우(59)가 지난해 9월 맡아 프로그램 형식이 바뀌면서 듣는 사람이 늘었다. 한국방송광고진흥공사에 따르면 지난달 청취점유율은 5%. 지난해 1월엔 4%였다. 현재 동시간대 라디오 음악 프로그램 중 1위다. 또 모든 시간대 라디오 프로그램 중 10위 안에 든다. 청취율은 40년 된 인기 프로그램 ‘싱글벙글쇼’(5.2%, MBC)와 비슷한 수준이다. 물론 클래식 방송으로는 신기록이다.비결이 뭘까. 무엇보다 선곡표를 갈아엎는 ‘즉흥성’ 덕이 크다. 강석우와 손명회PD는 생방송 내내 청취자 반응에 집중한다. 특히 음악이 나가는 동안 모니터에 코를 박고 청취자 참여 숫자를 점검한다. 하루 두시간 방송 동안 최소 500명, 최대 2600명이 문자·인터넷으로 반응을 보였다.강석우는 “일년 넘게 방송하니 사람들이 좋아하는 곡과 지루해하는 곡을 나눌 수 있게 됐다”고 말했다. 듣는 사람의 반응을 실시간 반영하는 건 클래식 방송에서 흔치 않은 형식이다.대본이 없는 것도 그렇다.◆가르치지 않는다“저도 졸렸어요.” 24일 드뷔시 ‘목신의 오후에의 전주곡’을 틀어준 후 강석우가 한 멘트다. 그는 클래식 음악에 대한 엄숙주의를 경계한다. 그는 “‘클래식을 추앙하지 말자’가 모토다. 졸리면 자고, 다음에 또 들으면 된다. 연주자에 대한 예의만 지키면 된다”고 말했다.음악의 형식·역사 같은 설명은 거의 하지 않는다. 대신 음악 들은 후의 감정, 청취자들의 추억 등으로 방송을 이끌어 간다. 방송의 목표는 안심을 주는 것이다. 클래식 음악을 꼭 공부하지 않아도 즐길 수 있다는 안도감을 전해야 한다고 믿는다. 손PD는 “공부는 다른 프로그램에서 하고, 우리 프로에서는 그저 들어서 좋으면 된다”고 말했다.방송되는 클래식 음악의 폭은 넓지 않다. ‘한 달 내로만 나가지 않은 곡이면 된다’는 원칙으로 대중성 있는 곡을 우선 고른다. 그러다보니 교향곡처럼 긴 곡은 아예 못 튼다. 악장을 하나씩 떼어내 방송하는 것은 물론이고 한 악장 내에서도 일부분만 들려주기도 한다.이른바 ‘엄숙주의’ 청중이라면 생소해할 일이다. 여기에 대한 강석우의 생각은 분명하다. “통념으로 봐서는 의외인 사람들이 클래식 팬이다. 지게차 기사, 싱크대 설치공 같은 분들은 음악과 상관 없어보이지만 좋아하는 클래식 작품이 참 많다. 이들이 좋은 음악 듣고 하루를 기분좋게 보내면 그게 최고 아닌가?” 그는 20여년 전부터 힘 뺀 클래식 방송을 하고 싶었다고 했다.◆사연을 다루는 힘‘MC덕’도 무시 못한다. 강석우는 같은 시간대인 오전 9~11시에 ‘여성시대’를 9년동안 진행하다가 지난해 8월 하차했다. 사연 소개가 대부분인 프로그램에서 남의 이야기 다루는 법의 고수가 됐다. 강석우가 밝힌 사연소개의 노하우는 “사람들이 원하는 얘기를 안 해주는 것”이다. 그는 “이런 문자 다음에 어떤 멘트가 나오겠다는 예상을 깨야 긴장감이 생긴다. 사람들이 상상하지 못했던 얘기를 꺼내야 한다”고 말했다. 그래서 ‘아이가 자꾸 우니 음악을 틀어달라’는 문자에 “아이는 그냥 울리세요”라고 답하고, ‘클래식 음악이 너무 졸립다’는 사연에 “졸리면 주무시라”고 반응한다. 그리고 가끔은 자신의 인생 얘기를 들려주며 마음을 파고든다. 사람들이 클래식 음악을 들으며 유럽의 18~19세기가 아닌 지금 자신의 생활 이야기를 꺼낼 수 있도록 하기 위해서다.진지한 클래식 팬들이 선곡표, 방송 형식을 보며 고개를 갸웃하는 사이에 많은 사람이 이 방송에 반응하고 있다. 사람들이 음악에서 무엇을 원하는지 볼 수 있는 하나의 지표로 쓰일 만하다.글=김호정 기자 wisehj@joongang.co.kr사진=권혁재 사진전문 기자