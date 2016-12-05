Celadon Gourd-shaped Ewer with Inlaid Peony Design

Celadon Gourd-shaped Ewer with Inlaid Peony DesignGoryeo PeriodYongsan District, SeoulNational Treasure No. 116This celadon ewer from Goryeo in the mid-12th century has a gourd-shaped body, height of 34.4 centimeters (13.54 inches), and mouth diameter of 2 centimeters, measures 16 centimeters in the largest part of the body, and has foot diameter of 9.7 centimeters complete with elegantly curved spout and handle.It has an attractive body of double ovoid shapes in perfect proportional harmony with the long spout and handle.The upper, smaller part of the body is decorated with a pair of cranes flying between clouds inlaid with black and white slips.It is then connected through a nicely narrowed waist with the lower, much larger ovoid body, whose surface is covered with peony blossoms and dense scrolling foliage inlaid with white slip.The masterful inlaying technique, combined with a balanced body showcasing elegant curves and translucent celadon glaze evenly covering the surface, make this ewer one of the finest examples of the artistic supremacy of the art of Goryeo celadon ware.