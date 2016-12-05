Suit yourself

An exhibition is underway at the National Folk Museum of Korea that sheds light on the history of the modern suit in Korea. Seen here is Kim Ga-jin (1846-1922), a government official, wearing a modern suit as his uniform after the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) changed the government officials’ uniform from hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) to the Western suit through law revisions in 1895 and 1900.Also on display is the iron (above) a dressmaker in Jongno used in 1916 and a sewing machine a tailor used in the 1960s.Daegu is often considered the hub of the Korean textile industry, and the exhibition is the folk museum’s collaboration with the DTC Textile Museum in Daegu. [NATIONAL FOLK MUSEUM OF KOREA]