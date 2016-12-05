Abe’s strategy for Trump (국문)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton when he visited the United Nations in New York in September. Clinton visited where Abe was staying. It may have been Clinton’s election campaign strategy as many Japanese companies are based in Ohio, one of the battleground states. The meeting also meant that Abe was preparing for Clinton’s victory, as she was leading Republican candidate Donald Trump slightly at the time.
Also, Abe met with a heavyweight in Trump’s camp: Wilbur Ross, Trump’s pick for Commerce Secretary. Ross is known as a pro-Japanese figure with long relationship with Japan. Abe reportedly asked for understanding of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, it was revealed after Trump’s victory. Initially, Ross had supported TPP, but now, he is with Trump on the issue.
Abe is known to be obsessed with TPP. Right before the U.S. Presidential election, Abe went on with the TPP ratification process and successfully had the lower house pass the bill the day after Trump’s election, a pressure on the president-elect. TPP is interconnected with Abe’s domestic and foreign strategies. He wants to set up a U.S. and Japan-led trade order to check on China.
It is a preemptive move before China establishes new multilateral trade and investment rules. TPP is a sign of America’s pivot to Asia. Japan wants to relate TPP with security order comprehensively. Domestically, TPP is related to Abenomics. Abe has used deregulation for TPP as a growth strategy.
In a meeting with Trump in New York on November 17, Abe explained the TPP ratification process in Japan. He also promoted diplomacy to keep TPP at the APEC summit meeting in Peru. However, Trump remained firm. Four days after the meeting, he said that he would announce withdrawal from TPP on the first day of his inauguration next year.
Abe has lost face. At the parliament, the opposition party demanded his explanation. Now that Trump has made it clear that the United States was leaving TPP, they asked why they were spending time and taxpayers money reviewing the ratification bill. TPP cannot take effect without the ratification of the United States.
However, Abe did not give up. He extended the Diet session to mid-December for ratification of TPP in the upper house. On Dec. 1, Abe said, “Japan has the role to deliver the importance of making the rules of free trade to the world. We will pass the bill as soon as possible to persuade the United States the meaning of TPP.” He is determined to convince Trump and save TPP. Japan is watching Trump’s view on the U.S.-Japan alliance and approach on China.
Japan is getting a grip on itself in preparation for the Trump variable. Japan seems to have strategic patience to turn Trump’s attention to Asia from America First and isolationism. The beginning of Trump’s era forewarns changes in the Asia-Pacific region. It may bring another shockwave in addition to China’s sudden rise. Korea needs to minimize the domestic turmoil’s impact on foreign relations.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 3, Page 26
*The author is the Tokyo bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
아베 신조 일본 총리는 지난 9월 유엔 방문 때 뉴욕에서 힐러리 클린턴 민주당 대선 후보를 만났다. 힐러리가 아베의 숙소를 방문하는 형식이었다. 대선 격전지인 오하이오주에 일본계 기업이 많이 있는 점을 겨냥한 힐러리의 선거 전략이라는 얘기가 나왔다. 아베로서는 힐러리 당선에 대비하는 측면이 있었다. 당시는 힐러리가 도널드 트럼프 공화당 후보를 근소하게 앞서던 때였다. 아베는 동시에 트럼프 진영 거물급 인사도 비밀리에 만났다. 상무장관에 지명된 투자가 윌버 로스였다. 로스는 일본과 연이 깊은 지일파(知日派)로 알려져 있다. 아베는 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP)에 대한 이해를 구했다고 한다. 트럼프 당선 이후 공개된 사실이다. 로스는 원래 TPP 찬성파였지만 지금은 트럼프의 반대 입장에 보조를 맞추고 있다. 일본 외교의 치밀한 일면이 드러나는 대목이다.
아베의 TPP에 대한 집착은 대단하다. 아베는 미 대선 직전에 TPP 비준 절차에 들어가 트럼프 당선 다음 날 비준안을 일단 중의원에서 통과시켰다. 트럼프 진영에 대한 압박이었다. TPP는 아베의 대내외 전략과 맞물려 있다. 대외적으로 미·일 주도의 무역 질서로 중국을 견제하려는 생각이 강하다. 중국이 새 다자무역·투자 룰을 만들기 전에 선수를 친 측면이 있다. TPP는 미국의 아시아 회귀의 증표이기도 하다. 일본이 TPP를 포괄적 안보 질서와도 연결짓는 이유다. 대내적으로 TPP는 아베노믹스와 맞물려 있다. 아베는 TPP의 외압(外壓)을 통한 규제완화를 성장 전략의 축으로 삼아 왔다.
아베는 지난달 17일 트럼프와의 뉴욕 회동에서 일본의 TPP 비준 상황에 대해 설명했다고 한다. 뒤이어 열린 페루 아태경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의에서도 TPP 존속을 위한 협조 외교를 펼쳤다. 하지만 트럼프는 트럼프였다. 회동 나흘 만에 내년 취임 첫날 TPP 탈퇴를 발표하겠다고 했다. 아베로선 체면이 말이 아니게 됐다. 국회에선 야당의 추궁이 이어졌다. 트럼프가 탈퇴키로 한 마당에 국회에서 시간과 세금을 써가면서 비준안 심의를 해나갈 필요가 있느냐는 것이었다. TPP는 미국의 비준 없이 발효될 수 없다.
그렇지만 아베는 포기하지 않았다. TPP의 참의원 비준을 위해 국회 회기를 이달 중순까지 연장했다. 아베는 1일 “우리는 자유무역의 룰을 만드는 의의를 세계에 발신할 역할을 하고 있다. 하루빨리 가결해 미국이 TTP의 의의를 이해하도록 전력을 기울이겠다”고 말했다. 트럼프를 설득해 풍전등화의 TPP를 살려놓겠다는 결기다. 일본은 트럼프의 미·일 동맹관이나 대중 접근 자세도 주시하고 있다. 나라 전체가 트럼프 변수에 대비해 진열을 가다듬는 모습이 역력하다. 미국 우선과 고립주의의 트럼프를 아시아로 되돌리려는 전략적 인내의 인상도 풍긴다. 트럼프 시대의 개막은 아시아·태평양에 새로운 변화를 예고한다. 중국의 급부상에 이은 두 번째 충격파가 몰려올지도 모른다. 우리의 내정 혼란이 외정에 미칠 파장을 최소화해야 할 때다.
오영환 도쿄총국장