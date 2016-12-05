Acting very small (국문)
중국의 옹졸한 사드 보복 ··· 큰 나라답지 못하다
Dec 05,2016
Chinese authorities are suspected of taking retaliatory actions against Lotte Group, bombarding it with fire safety, hygiene and tax probes after Seoul decided to deploy a U.S. antimissile system, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad). The location for the deployment is a golf course owned by Lotte Group. Lotte’s Chinese headquarters in Shanghai and more than 150 retail shops and manufacturing bases across China have come under sudden inspections.
China has been taking a tit-for-tat approach to punish Korea for going ahead with the Thaad deployment it strongly opposed. Beijing fears that it is one of the targets of the Thaad system’s surveillance by its powerful radar system. China has forced tourism agencies to cut back visitors to Korea by 20 percent and banned broadcasters from airing Korean TV programs. It even stopped the Korean ambassador in China from attending an opening ceremony of a Korean factory in China.
Beijing is acting very small considering its colossal size. Its actions go against the pledge by Chinese President Xi Jinping to pursue a sound relationship with its neighboring countries through the four principles of friendliness, sincerity, mutual benefits and engagement.
It is taking out its frustrations on a weaker party because it cannot outright protest to the United States for bringing in a powerful missile system. Its logic is poor as it merely protests the Thaad deployment without providing another viable option to strengthen deterrence against an escalating North Korean nuclear and missile threat.
We ask China to stop its offensive over Thaad. Seoul should endeavor to take more consideration of Beijing’s position on its decision over Thaad. It should up its partnerships on the economic and cultural front so that security conflicts do not spill over to other realms. Korean companies in the meanwhile should re-examine their business strategies in China to leverage against political risks.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 3, Page 26
중국 정부가 최근 중국에 진출한 롯데그룹 전 사업장에 대해 동시다발적인 세무·소방·위생 조사를 벌이는 이례적 조치로 사드(THAAD·고고도미사일방어체계) 보복이 아니냐는 의혹을 낳고 있다. 중국은 롯데그룹 상하이 본부를 비롯해 중국 내 150여 개 롯데 점포와 사업장에 대해 고강도 조사를 실시 중이다. 중국의 조치는 롯데가 지난달 경북 성주골프장을 사드 배치 부지로 제공한 데 따른 보복 성격이 짙다.
중국의 사드 보복은 ‘등가 대응(tit-for-tat)’으로 분석된다. 사드 배치가 한 단계 진전될 때마다 보복 수위를 높이는 방식이다. 중국은 이미 한국행 유커(遊客·관광객) 20% 축소 지시에 이어 한류를 제한하는 조치를 취하고 있다. 심지어 우리 주중 대사가 중국 내 우리 기업 공장 준공식에 참석해 축사하는 것을 막기도 했다. 이 같은 중국의 사드 보복은 한마디로 큰 나라답지 못하다. 우선 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 밝힌 이웃 국가와의 4원칙인 친하게 지내고(親), 성실하게 대하며(誠), 혜택을 주고(惠), 포용하겠다(容)는 정신에 어긋난다. 또 사드 도입을 주도하는 미국에 대해선 제대로 대응하지 못하면서 그보다 약한 한국, 나아가 기업과 연예인 등 약자를 타깃으로 삼아 분풀이하는 게 아니냐는 지적을 낳고 있다. 특히 북핵(北核)에 대비하기 위한 한국의 방어적 조치에 대해 이렇다 할 대안 제시도 없이 ‘사드 반대’ 압력을 가한다는 것은 우리 안보에 위협이기도 하다.
우리는 중국이 대국적인 입장에서 사드 보복을 즉각 철회해 주기를 기대한다. 아울러 우리 정부도 사드 도입에 있어서 중국의 입장을 십분 배려하는 세심한 조치를 취해야 할 것이다. 또 문화와 경제 등 여타 분야에서의 협력을 강화해 사드와 같이 안보 분야에서 발생한 갈등을 최소화하는 노력을 기울여야 한다. 우리 기업으로선 중국 시장에 올인하는 경우의 리스크를 보다 신중하게 고려하는 측면에서 대중국 진출 전략을 새로 짜야 할 것이다.